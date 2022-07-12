U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Peninsula Fiber Network Welcomes Tammy Smith as Its Grants & Funding Manager

·1 min read

MARQUETTE, Mich. and LANSING, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota announces the addition of Tammy Smith as its Grants & Funding Manager.

Tammy Smith
Tammy Smith

In anticipation of this important addition, PFN's Vice President of Government Affairs stated, "Tammy's vast experience in grants and funding will allow PFN to engage in federal and state broadband funding opportunities that enhance our robust network. Her critical thinking, attention to detail, and vast industry knowledge is a valuable asset to our growing company and for our customers in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. We are pleased that she has joined the PFN team."

Tammy brings to PFN over 20 years' experience working with government, academic, and non-profit organizations across various industries. She is a certified grant management specialist, an expert in federal grants, and contributing author to the Grants Management Body of Knowledge (GMBoK) Guide published by NGMA.

A graduate of Western Michigan University, Tammy lives in Bath with her husband, Thomas. In their free time they enjoy being with their children and family, and love to be outdoors. You will often find them at the horse barn, roller rink, or exploring Michigan's waters and wildlife with their fishing poles, kayaks, and cameras.

More Information:
www.pfnllc.net

Media Contact:
Kelly Proudfit
Sales Support Specialist
Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN)
(906) 232-1003

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peninsula-fiber-network-welcomes-tammy-smith-as-its-grants--funding-manager-301583482.html

SOURCE Peninsula Fiber Network

