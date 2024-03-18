Peninsula United Way CEO Steven Kast, who turned nonprofit into catalyst for change, to retire

Steven Kast, known for revamping the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula into a catalyst of community change, plans to retire on May 31.

The retirement marks the conclusion of his 40-year nonprofit career after eight years as the United Way president and chief executive and 32 years previously leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula.

“If I live to be 100, I hope I’m looking back and the foundation we’ve laid and the stuff we’ve done has kept the United Way viable for a very long time,” Kast said.

Kast took on the United Way role in June 2016 and reestablished a solid board of directors. He led a comprehensive community needs assessment after 20 years without one. Under his leadership, the nonprofit organization created a Pathways out of Poverty agenda and helped working families who had income above the federal poverty level but not high enough to afford a basic household budget that included housing, child care, food, transportation and health care.

“I’m proud to say that in 2023, we announced that we moved 9.7% of our community out of poverty,” Kast said. “That is about 60,000 people whose lives were changed forever.”

He also led the charge to merge with United Way of Greater Williamsburg, consolidating multiple offices and securing a $1 million federal grant to purchase the building. He further strengthened the brand and brought all of the community’s resources and referral efforts under one umbrella with the Community Assistance Network or CAN.

Reflective of the kindness that was bestowed upon him at an early age and throughout his life, Kast developed the Kindness Campaign to inspire people to put kindness first.

“Kindness is such a simple thing that can grow and change a moment, a life or an entire community,” Kast said. “United Way is known for the cultivation of resources to provide solutions to complex issues, and I am convinced kindness can and will be our greatest resource.”

Story continues

Related Articles

___

Legacy of leadership

Gary Behm, chairman of the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s board, said in a news release that Kast’s leadership will be missed, but his legacy will live on through the reestablishment of the organization’s respect, impact and kindness within the community.

“Steve’s ability to execute short-term goals while keeping his eye on long-term priorities has been critical to our mission and goals of moving Virginia residents out of poverty,” Behm said.

Conway Sheild, an attorney with Jones, Blechman, Woltz and Kelly in Newport News, said Kast is what professional football calls an “impact player.”

“He’s one of those people that really makes a difference in whether you win or lose in something,” Sheild said. “He’s done a wonderful job for us.”

As Kast sets out to retire a second time, a search is underway for his successor.

Kast was just a few months into retirement from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula when he received a call from the United Way board chair asking him to take on leadership of that organization. Reluctant at first, Kast said he knew someone needed to do it and knew he had the potential to bring the community together and strengthen the organization.

Kast started working for the Boys & Girls Clubs while in college and spent 32 years working for the Peninsula Boys & Girls Clubs, rising through the ranks to president and CEO. His focus on helping disadvantaged and impoverished children led to the expansion from a single club serving 500 boys to an organization that managed both the Peninsula and South Hampton Roads with more than 10,000 boys and girls at 27 club sites.

“I saw myself in each one of those kids,” he said.

___

Early life shapes perspective

Kast took to heart the belief that “you should never forget where you came from.”

Raised modestly in Giles County deep in the Appalachian Mountains, Kast graduated from Christopher Newport University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He proudly shares that he was the first in his family to earn a college degree. His parents were hardworking — his mother was a cafeteria worker and his father toiled in the lime mines — but couldn’t afford to give Kast things other kids had.

“But several things happened to me early on in my life that sort of shaped me to who I am,” he said.

He can’t forget his gym teacher in his small, rural elementary school who encouraged him to show his classmates what his “red shoes can do” the day everyone else showed up wearing sneakers. His classmates giggled, laughed and pointed at him, but it was their comments about being poor that cut the young boy the deepest.

“In red bedroom slippers, I outran the entire class in the 600-yard dash. At that moment, I was made aware of my poverty,” Kast wrote in a guest editorial column in the Daily Press. But the teacher’s act of kindness stayed with him.

Kast went on to develop a love for running — something he passionately continues today. He is on the USA Track & Field Masters team and has aspirations to earn a medal for the 800 meters race in the next world championship.

“I’m thankful that this community gave me this opportunity, but I’m ready to enjoy other pieces of my life,” he said.

Kast said he wants to spend his time with his wife, Alyson, stepchildren Julia, Mason, and Libby and their two dogs. He plans to go fishing and, of course, dedicate time to run. A faithful son, he drives 640 miles roundtrip every Sunday to visit his 90-year-old mother and looks forward to making the trip more often.

No matter what he’s doing, Kast said he looks forward to being a cheerleader for the United Way.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@pilotonline.com