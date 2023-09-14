Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). The stock, which is currently priced at $22.67, recorded a gain of 5.69% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 13.01%. The stock's fair valuation is $54.42, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Is PENN Entertainment (PENN) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Investigation into Potential Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with PENN Entertainment should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.91. These indicators suggest that PENN Entertainment, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Story continues

A Snapshot of PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands (such as Hollywood Casino and Ameristar), with land-based casinos representing 90% of total sales in 2022 (10% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue). The retail portfolio generates high-30% EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in Fall of 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Is PENN Entertainment (PENN) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Breaking Down PENN Entertainment's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of PENN Entertainment's Altman Z-score reveals PENN Entertainment's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of PENN Entertainment's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.07; 2022: 0.06; 2023: 0.08) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that PENN Entertainment might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion: Is PENN Entertainment a Value Trap?

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the low Altman Z-score and the declining EBIT to Total Assets ratio suggest that PENN Entertainment could be a potential value trap. The financial health of the company appears to be weak, which could lead to financial distress. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before considering an investment in PENN Entertainment.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

