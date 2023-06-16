Is Penn National Gaming (PENN) a Worthy Investment Choice?

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Focused Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter ending on March 31, 2023, the Fund's Institutional Shares exhibited a notable increase of 14.49%. This remarkable performance can be attributed to the resilience and robust demand witnessed by companies held within the Fund's portfolio. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q1 2023 investor letter, Baron Focused Growth Fund mentioned Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1982, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is a Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based sports entertainment company with a $3.8 billion market capitalization. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) delivered a -16.20% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -9.16%. The stock closed at $25.84 per share on June 15, 2023.

"Companies that own what we believe are Real/Irreplaceable Assets represented 27.3% of net assets. Regional casino gaming company PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), is an example of a company we believe possess meaningful brand equity and barriers to entry that equate to pricing power over time. PENN’s state-granted licenses for its regional casinos provide important protection from competitors. Online sports betting and internet- casino gaming offer large opportunities for future growth."

Our calculations show that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was not able to secure a spot on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was in 54 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 48 funds in the previous quarter. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) delivered a -9.43% return in the past 3 months.

