Penn State to give ‘voluntary separation’ offers to eligible commonwealth campus employees

As Penn State grapples with a budget crisis, it is offering some of its faculty and staff at commonwealth campuses a “voluntary separation incentive program,” in which they can volunteer to leave the university with pay and benefits.

The voluntary separation incentive program, or VSIP, will give eligible full-time faculty, staff and administrators the option to leave Penn State with a lump sum payment equal to 12 months of their base salary, minus any applicable withholdings and deductions, according to a release from the university.

The VSIP will be offered at every commonwealth campus. And while there are many details around what makes an employee “eligible,” generally the eligibility is if someone is an active, full-time employee of the university for at least one year.

There are no current plans to implement it at University Park, the law schools or the College of Medicine, the release states, but that may be reevaluated based on future needs.

Those who decide to participate in the VSIP and voluntarily terminate their employment and comply with the program will also have an option to continue the university’s group health care under COBRA at a subsidized rate.

For employees who are within 36 months of satisfying Penn State’s age or service retirement requirements, there are additional benefits available, the release states.

The VSIP was developed with input from campus chancellors and in the release, the university said it will give campus units the opportunity to save money while providing a financial benefit to the employees who chose to participate.

In a phone interview with the Centre Daily Times, Margo DelliCarpini, vice president for commonwealth campuses, said this is one of a number of “strategic approaches” they’re taking. She said they value their employees and thank them for their commitment to Penn State.

“We are in a challenging budget situation and this is an employee centered strategy that will allow us to make appropriate staffing adjustments to create opportunities, organizational renewal and innovation. And the plan gives eligible faculty the option of taking advantage of a separation package, while providing us greater flexibility to respond to the current budgetary challenges that we have and to really align our resources with priorities,” DelliCarpini said.

There’s not a specific number of employees they’re looking to participate in the VSIP, she said.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi, in the release, said due to the challenges higher education is facing, the university needs to evolve in order to continue serving Pennsylvania residents.

Story Continues