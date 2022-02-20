U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.83
    +1.76 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.50
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8980
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,291.69
    -1,810.11 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.83 (-0.41%)
     

PENN STATE THON™ SURPASSES $200M CUMULATIVE TOTAL AND BREAKS ALL-TIME ANNUAL FUNDRAISING RECORD

·4 min read

Penn State Students Celebrate 50th Anniversary of THON and Raise a Record High of $13,756,374.50 for Families Impacted by Childhood Cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy that provides yearlong financial and emotional support to families impacted by childhood cancer, announced that it raised an all-time annual high of $13,756,374.50 at the conclusion of the organization's 50th anniversary 46-hour dance marathon. THON's fundraising efforts benefit its sole beneficiary Four Diamonds, a national nonprofit gift fund that covers 100 percent of all medical expenses for families experiencing childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and supports a robust cancer research program at Penn State College of Medicine.

THON&#x002122; volunteers celebrate a record-high annual fundraising total of $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds, which supports children battling pediatric cancer (Credit: Penn State THON).
In its 50th year, THON has raised more than $200 million to fund critical cancer research and provide comprehensive care and support for Four Diamonds families. The theme of THON 2022 was "Spark Endless Light" and saw the annual no sleeping or sitting dance marathon return in-person to the Bryce Jordan Center and virtually. Founded by Charles and Irma Millard immediately after their son Christopher died of childhood cancer 50 years ago, Four Diamonds has partnered with THON since 1977.This year, there were over 600 dancers who took a 46-hour stand in the fight against childhood cancer. Recording artists Chelsea Cutler and Bea Miller headlined Friday and Saturday night performances, sponsored by PNC, and LA Rams Super Bowl Champion and Penn State alum Nick Scott also made surprise appearances during THON Weekend 2022.

"Reflecting back over 50 years, we are so proud to see how far THON has come and how college students can impact change when we come together," said Kate Colgan, Executive Director of THON 2022. "What started out as an event organized by 78 Penn State students has grown into over 16,500 student volunteers and $200 million total raised for families facing childhood cancer. As a result of volunteers and supporters, we are now $13,756,374.50 closer to the day we dance in celebration of a cure."

THON was founded by Penn State students in 1973, and over the years has grown into the world's largest student-run philanthropy. Founded by Charles and Irma Millard immediately after their son Christopher died of childhood cancer 50 years ago, Four Diamonds has partnered with THON since 1977. Together, THON and Four Diamonds have supported more than 4,800 families experiencing childhood cancer by covering 100 percent of all medical expenses, provided comprehensive specialty care services at no cost to Four Diamonds patients at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, and provided funding to create a diverse cancer research program through the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine.

"The Four Diamonds and THON community are united in our efforts "For The Kids®" and we will not stop fighting until there's a cure for pediatric cancer," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds. "These past few years have proven just how adaptive and resilient THON and Four Diamonds are. Through our desire to evolve the ways in which we fundraise, we have been able deliver our highest total ever. We understand it takes a special kind of passion and spirit to achieve this level of success, and we are so grateful to THON for what they make possible for our families."

To learn more about THON and where to make donations, please visit www.thon.org.

ABOUT THON™
THON is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, as well as to spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

ABOUT FOUR DIAMONDS
Four Diamonds' mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills and comprehensive specialty care services for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit every child around the world. For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org.

Media contact:
Dan Pettine
Allen & Gerritsen
dpettine@a-g.com
484-941-1097

In its 50th year, THON&#x002122;, the world&#39;s largest student-run philanthropy committed to fighting childhood cancer, raised more than $200 million cumulatively to help families going through childhood cancer (Credit: Penn State THON).
THON, the world&#39;s largest student-run philanthropy committed to fighting childhood cancer, held its 50th anniversary 46-hour dance marathon this weekend.
SOURCE THON

