PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2024

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. Mr. Penn, you may begin your conference.

Arthur Penn: Thank you and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's first fiscal quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Rick Allorto, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick, please start off by disclosing some general conference call information and include a discussion about forward-looking statements.

Richard Allorto: Thank you, Art. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. An audio replay of the call will be available on our website. I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections and we ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

To obtain copies of our latest SEC filings, please visit our website at pennantpark.com or call us at 212-905-1000. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Art Penn.

Story continues

Arthur Penn: Thanks, Rick. We're going to spend a few minutes discussing the current market environment for middle market lending, how we fared in the quarter ended December 31, how the portfolio is positioned for the upcoming quarters, a detailed review of the financials, then open it up for Q&A. For the quarter ended December 31, GAAP and core net investment income was $0.33 per share. GAAP and adjusted NAV increased 0.6% to $11.20 per share from $11.13 per share. The increase in NAV for the quarter was due primarily to the positive valuation adjustments on both debt and equity investments. As of December 31, our portfolio grew to $1.3 billion or 19% from the prior quarter. During the quarter, we continue to originate attractive investment opportunities and invested $303 million in 13 new and 34 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 11.9%.

For the investments in new portfolio companies, the weighted average debt-to-EBITDA was 3.8x. The weighted average interest coverage was 2.4x and the weighted average loan to value was 51%. On average, we have seen a 25 basis point tightening on first lien spreads. However, we continue to believe that the current vintage of core middle market directly originated loans is excellent. Leverage is lower, spreads in upfront OID are higher, covenants are tighter than in the upper middle market. Despite covenant erosion in the upper middle market and the core middle market, we are still getting meaningful covenant protections. Our deal flow continues to be very active. And since quarter end, we invested $103 million into new and existing investments.

As of December 31, our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.02:1. With a target ratio of 1.5:1, we believe that we are well positioned to drive additional growth in net investment income going forward. We expect additional growth in NII in part to be driven by our investment in the joint venture. As of December 31, the JV portfolio totaled $837 million. And together with our JV partner, we continue to execute on the plan to grow the JV portfolio to approximately $1 billion of assets. During the quarter, the JV invested $76 million in 4 new and 9 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 12.3%, including $75 million of assets purchased from PFLT. We believe that the increase in scale of the JV's balance sheet will continue to drive attractive mid-teens returns on invested capital and enhance PFLT's earnings momentum.

Credit quality of the portfolio was stable. We had no new nonaccruals in the quarter ended December 31 and we restructured 2 investments that were on nonaccrual resulting in the return to accrual status. As of December 31, the portfolio's weighted average leverage ratio through our debt security was 4.8x. And despite the steep increase in base rates during 2023, the portfolio's weighted average interest coverage ratio at December 31 was 2.1x. In an uncertain market environment, we like being positioned for capital preservation as a senior secured first lien lender focused on the United States. We continue to believe that our focus on the core middle market provides the company with attractive investment opportunities where we provide important strategic capital to our borrowers.

An executive in a modern office, discussing business developments with a client.

We have a long-term track record of generating value by successfully financing growing middle market companies in 5 key sectors. These are sectors where we have substantial domain expertise, know the right questions to ask and have an excellent track record. They are business services, consumer, government services and defense, health care and software and technology. These sectors have also been resilient and tend to generate strong free cash flow. Approximately 12% of our portfolio is in government services and defense which is a sector with strong tailwinds in this geopolitical environment. Our software vertical and in our software vertical, we don't have any exposure to ARR loans. The core middle market which is companies with $10 million to $50 million of EBITDA is below the threshold and does not compete with a broadly syndicated loan or high-yield markets, unlike our peers in the upper middle market.

In the core middle market, because we are an important strategic lending partner, the process and package of terms we receive is attractive. We have many weeks to do our diligence with care. We thoughtfully structured transactions with sensible credit statistics, meaningful covenants, substantial equity cushions to protect our capital, attractive spreads, upfront OID and equity co-investment. Additionally, from a monitoring perspective, we received monthly financial statements to help us stay on top of the companies. With regard to covenants, unlike the erosion in the upper middle market, virtually all of our originated first lien loans had meaningful covenants which help protect our capital. This is a significant reason why we believe we are well positioned in this environment.

Many of our peers who focus on the upper middle market state that those bigger companies are less risky. That may make some intuitive sense but the reality is different. According to S&P, loans to companies with less than $50 million of EBITDA, have a lower default rate and a higher recovery rate than loans to companies with higher EBITDA. We believe that the meaningful covenant protections of core middle market loans, more careful diligence and tighter monitoring has been an important part of this differentiated performance. Our credit quality since inception over 13 years ago has been excellent. PFLT has invested $5.6 billion in 481 companies and we have experienced only 18 nonaccruals. Since inception, PFLT's loss ratio on invested capital is only 13 basis points annually.

As a provider of strategic capital that fuels the growth of our portfolio companies, in many cases, we participate in the upside of the company by making an equity co-investment. Our returns on these equity co-investments have been excellent over time. Overall, for our platform from inception through December 31, we've invested over $448 million in equity co-investments and have generated an IRR of 26% and a multiple on invested capital of 2.1x. Our experienced and talented team and our wide origination funnel is producing active deal flow. Our continued focus remains on capital preservation and being patient investors. Our mission and goal are a steady, stable and protected dividend stream, coupled with the preservation of capital. Everything we do is aligned to that goal.

We seek to find investment opportunities in growing middle market companies that have high free cash flow conversion. We capture that free cash flow primarily in first lien senior secured instruments and we pay out those contractual cash flows in the form of dividends to our shareholders. Let me now turn the call over to Rick, our CFO, to take us through the financial results in more detail.

Richard Allorto: Thank you, Art. For the quarter ended December 31, GAAP and core net investment income was $0.33 per share. Operating expenses for the quarter were as follows: interest and expenses on debt were $8.9 million, base management and performance-based incentive fees were $7.8 million, general and administrative expenses were $1.6 million and provision for taxes were $154,000. For the quarter ended December 31, net realized and unrealized change on investments, including provision for taxes was a gain of $3.1 million or $0.05 per share. The unrealized appreciation on our credit facility and notes for the quarter was $0.1 million. As of December 31, our GAAP NAV was $11.20 per share which is up 0.6% from $11.13 per share last quarter.

Adjusted NAV, excluding the mark-to-market of our liabilities was $11.20 per share, up 0.6% from $11.13 per share last quarter. As of December 31, our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.02x and our capital structure is diversified across multiple funding sources, including both secured and unsecured debt. During the quarter, we used liquidity from our revolving credit facility to repay the $76 million of unsecured notes that matured on December 15. As of December 31, our key portfolio statistics were as follows: our portfolio remains highly diversified with 141 companies across 33 different industries, the weighted average yield on our debt investments was 12.5% and approximately 100% of the debt portfolio is floating rate. PIK income equalled only 2% of total investment income for the quarter.

We had one nonaccrual which represents 0.1% of the portfolio at cost and 0% at market value. We did not put any new investments on nonaccrual during the quarter. The portfolio is comprised of 86% first lien senior secured debt, less than 1% in second lien debt, 4% in equity of PSSL and 9% in other equity. The debt to EBITDA on the portfolio is 4.8x and interest coverage was 2.1x. Now, let me turn the call back to Art.

Arthur Penn: Thanks, Rick. In closing, I'd like to thank our dedicated and talented team of professionals for their continued commitment to PFLT and its shareholders. Thank you all for your time today and for your investment and confidence in us. That concludes our remarks. At this time, I would like to open up the call to questions.

See also 25 Largest Economies in the World in 2024 and 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.