PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. The call will open with a question-and-answer session following the speakers' remarks. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. Mr. Penn, you may begin your conference.

Art Penn: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Rick Allorto, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick, please start off by disclosing some general conference call information and include a discussion about forward-looking statements.

Richard Allorto: Thank you, Art. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. An audio replay of the call will be available on our website. I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections and we ask that you refer to our most recent filing with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

To obtain copies of our latest SEC filings, please visit our website at pennantpark.com or call us at 212-905-1000. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Art Penn.

Story continues

Art Penn: Thanks, Rick. We're going to spend a few minutes discussing the current market environment for middle-market lending, how we fared in the quarter ended September 30, how the portfolio is positioned for the upcoming quarters, a detailed review of the financials, and then open it up for Q&A. For the quarter ended September 30, GAAP and core net investment income was $0.32 per share. GAAP NAV increased 1.6% to $11.13 per share from $10.96 per share. Adjusted NAV excluding the mark-to-market adjustments on our liabilities increased to $11.13 per share or 1.2%. The increase in NAV for the quarter was due primarily to positive valuation adjustments on both debt and equity investments. With a debt portfolio that is 100% floating rate, we continue to benefit from the current base rate environment.

As of September 30, our weighted average yield to maturity was 12.6%, which is up from 12.4% last quarter and 10% last year. During the quarter, we continued to originate attractive investment opportunities and invested $94 million in three new and 31 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 12.1%. For the investments in new portfolio companies, the weighted average debt to EBITDA was 3.6 times, the weighted average interest coverage was 2.3 times, and the weighted average loan to value was 36%. We continue to believe that the current vintage of core middle market directly originated loans is excellent. Leverage is lower, spreads and upfront OID are higher and covenants are tighter than in the upper middle market. Despite reports of covenant erosion in the upper middle market, in the core middle market we are still getting meaningful covenant protections.

We are seeing an increase in deal flow compared to the first half of 2023 and have a growing pipeline of interesting and attractive investment opportunities. Since quarter-end, we've continued to be active from September 30 through November 10, we've invested $76 million into new and existing investments and are continuing to see strong deal flow going into year-end. As of September 30, our debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.76:1. With a target ratio of 1.5:1, we believe that we are positioned to start to drive strong growth in net investment income going forward. Additional growth in NII can be driven by our joint venture. As of September 30th, the JV portfolio totaled $786 million and together with our JV partner, we continue to execute on the plan to grow the JV portfolio to approximately $1 billion of assets.

During the quarter, the JV invested $52 million into five new and eight existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 12% including 37 million of assets purchased from PFLT. We believe that the increase in the scale of the JV's balance sheet will continue to drive attractive mid-teens returns on invested capital and enhance PFLT's earnings momentum. Our credit quality of the portfolio is stable. We had no new non-accruals in the quarter ended September 30th. As of September 30, the portfolio's weighted average leverage ratio through our debt security was 5.1 times, and despite the steep increase in base rates over the last 12 months, the portfolio's weighted average interest coverage ratio at September 30th was 2.1 times. From an overall perspective, in this market environment of elevated inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical risk, and the potentially weakening economy, we like being positioned for capital preservation as a senior secured first lien lender focused on the United States, where the floating rates on our loans can protect us against rising interest rates and inflation.

An executive in a modern office, discussing business developments with a client.

We continue to believe that our focus on the core middle market provides the company with attractive investment opportunities where we provide important strategic capital to our borrowers. We have a long-term track record of generating value by successfully financing growing middle market companies in five key sectors. These are sectors where we have substantial domain expertise, know the right question to ask, and have an excellent track record. They are business services, consumer, government services and defense, healthcare, and software and technology. These sectors have also been resilient and tend to generate strong free cash flow. Approximately 12% of our portfolio is in government services and defense which is the sector with strong tailwinds in this geopolitical environment.

In our software vertical, we don't have any exposure to ARR loans. The core middle market companies with $10 million to $50 million of EBITDA is below the threshold and does not compete with the broadly syndicated loan or high-yield markets, unlike our peers in the upper middle market. In the core middle market, because we are an important strategic lending partner, the process and package of terms we receive is attractive. We have many weeks to do our diligence with care, we thoughtfully structure transactions with sensible credit statistics, meaningful covenants, substantial equity cushions to protect our capital, attractive upfront OID, and equity co-investment. Additionally, from a monitoring perspective, we receive monthly financial statements to help us stay on top of the companies.

With regard to covenants, unlike the erosion in the upper middle market, virtually all of our originated first-lien loans have meaningful covenants, which help protect our capital. This is a significant reason why we believe we are well-positioned in this environment. Many of our peers who focus on the broadly syndicated loan and upper middle market state that those companies are less risky, that might make some intuitive sense, but the reality is different. According to S&P loans to companies with less than $50 million of EBITDA have a lower default rate and higher recovery rate than loans to companies with higher EBITDA. We believe that the meaningful covenant protections of core middle market loans, more careful diligence, and tighter monitoring have been an important part of this differentiated performance.

Our credit quality since inception over 10 years ago has been excellent. PFLT has invested $5.3 billion in 468 companies and we have experienced only 18 non-accruals. Since inception, PFLT's loss ratio was only 15 basis points annually. As a provider of strategic capital that fuels the growth of our portfolio companies, in many cases we participate in the upside of the company by making an equity co-investment. Our returns on these equity co-investments have been excellent over time. Overall for our platform from inception through September 30, we've invested over $410 million in equity co-investments and have generated an IRR of 26% and a multiple on invested capital of 2.2 times. Our experienced and talented team and wide origination funnel is producing active deal flow.

Our continued focus remains on capital preservation and being patient investors. Our mission and goal are a steady stable and protected dividend stream coupled with preservation of capital. Everything we do is aligned to that goal. We seek to find investment opportunities in growing middle market companies that have high free cash flow conversion, we capture that free cash flow primarily in first lien senior secured instruments and we pay out those contractual cash flows in the form of dividends to our shareholders. Let me now turn the call over to Rick, our CFO, to take us through the financial results in more detail.

Richard Allorto: Thank you, Art. For the quarter ended September 30, GAAP and core net investment income was $0.32 per share. Operating expenses for the quarter were as follows. Interest and expenses on debt were $8.6 million, base management and performance-based incentive fees were $7.4 million, general and administrative expenses were $1.1 million and provision for taxes were $150,000. For the quarter ended September 30, net realized and unrealized change on investments including provision for taxes was a gain of $9.5 million or $0.16 per share. The unrealized appreciation on our credit facility and notes for the quarter was $2.6 million or $0.04 per share. As of September 30, our GAAP NAV was $11.13, which is up 1.6% from $10.96 per share last quarter.

Adjusted NAV excluding the mark-to-market of our liabilities was $11.13 per share, up 1.2% from $11 per share last quarter. As of September 30th, our debt-to-equity ratio was 0.76 times and our capital structure is diversified across multiple funding sources, including both secured and unsecured debt. We have sufficient liquidity in our revolving credit facility to repay the $76 million of unsecured notes maturing on December 15. As of September 30, our key portfolio statistics were as follows. Our portfolio remains highly diversified with 131 companies across 45 different industries, the weighted average yield on our debt investments was 12.6% and approximately 100% of the debt portfolio is floating rate. We had three non-accruals, which represent 1% of the portfolio at cost and 0% at fair market value.

We did not put any new investments on non-accrual during the quarter. The portfolio is comprised of 85% first lien senior secured debt, less than 1% in second lien debt, 5% in equity of PSSL, and 10% in other equity. The debt to EBITDA on the portfolio is 5.1 times and interest coverage was 2.1 times. The portfolio as a whole has a meaningful cushion with regard to interest coverage. On a sensitivity basis for the portfolio's overall interest coverage to decrease to 1 times base rates would need to go up 200 basis points and EBITDA would need to decrease by 40%. This analysis is based upon current run rate interest coverage, assuming a 5.5% base rate. Now let me turn the call back to Art.

Art Penn: Thanks, Rick. In closing, I'd like to thank our dedicated and talented team of professionals for their continued commitment to PFLT and its shareholders. Thank you all for your time today and for your investment and confidence in us. That concludes our remarks. At this time, I would like to open up the call to questions.

See also 11 Best Prison Stocks To Buy and 11 Best ESG Dividend Stocks To Invest In.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.