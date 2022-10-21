U.S. markets closed

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
·2 min read
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: PFLT) (TASE:PFLT) announced that it will report results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday November 17, 2022 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (888) 394-8218 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (646) 828-8193. All callers should reference conference ID #7682895 or PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. An archived replay will also be available through December 1, 2022 on a webcast link located on the home page of the Investor section of PennantPark’s website.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $6.0 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions.  PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in Chicago, Houston, New York and Los Angeles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

Richard T. Allorto, Jr.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
(212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com


