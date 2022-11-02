U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    -0.63 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.70
    -13.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.39 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9817
    -0.0060 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0094 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7960
    -0.4360 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,140.09
    -314.78 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
·3 min read
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) declares its monthly distribution for November 2022 of $0.095 per share, payable on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2022. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income. The final specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company, which operates as a regulated investment company (“RIC”), generates qualified interest income and short-term capital gains that may be exempt from U.S. withholding tax when distributed to non-U.S. stockholders. The U.S. tax law permits a RIC to report the portion of distributions paid that represents interest-related dividends as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. stockholders with proper documentation.

The specific tax characteristics of this distribution can be found on our website www.pennantpark.com.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $6.0 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Exchange Act the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.

CONTACT:
Richard T. Allorto, Jr.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
(212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy, Booking, Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • Roku Plunges 24% on Forecast for Loss, Shrinking Ad Budgets

    (Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc., the maker of set-top boxes consumers use to watch Netflix and other streaming services, slumped in late trading after forecasting a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and saying advertisers’ budgets are under pressure.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release

  • 3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know

    It has been a terrible year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), with shares tumbling more than 70% year to date. The social media company has lost $660 billion in value -- roughly equivalent to the total market cap of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Let's review three things smart investors know about Meta for some answers.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Third-quarter results fell short of expectations, and the company guided lower for the year as well.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for PayPal (PYPL) This Earnings Season?

    PayPal (PYPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.