Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,970.85
    +17.68 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,260.52
    -12.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,746.08
    +90.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.49
    +38.31 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.11
    -0.76 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.60
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.24 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2590
    -0.0570 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2565
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4660
    -0.2650 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,469.34
    +2,397.42 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

PennDOT offices closed for President's Day

Rick Dandes, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.

Feb. 14—SELINSGROVE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Tuesday announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service centers in Harrisburg and Selinsgrove, will be closed Saturday to Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov. There are no additional fees for using online services.

— RICK DANDES

Advertisement