PennDOT offices closed for President's Day

Feb. 14—SELINSGROVE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Tuesday announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service centers in Harrisburg and Selinsgrove, will be closed Saturday to Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov. There are no additional fees for using online services.

— RICK DANDES