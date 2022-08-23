U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable September 20, 2022 to shareholders of record September 6, 2022.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact:

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701
(570) 322-1111
(888) 412-5772
pwod@pwod.com
www.pwod.com


