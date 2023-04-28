Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, resulting in basic earnings per share of $0.66 and diluted earnings per share of $0.64.
Highlights
Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $4.7 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 2022 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $16,000 (from a loss of $48,000 to a loss of $32,000) for the period. In addition, bank-owned life insurance income increased due to a gain on death benefit of $380,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, while an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted the three months ended March 31, 2022.
The provision for credit losses decreased $79,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to a provision of $71,000 compared to a provision of $150,000 for the 2022 period. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to improving loan portfolio credit metrics and a minimal level of net loan charge-offs.
Basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.66 and diluted earnings per share was $0.64. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $0.49.
Annualized return on average assets was 0.92% for three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.72% for the corresponding period of 2022.
Annualized return on average equity was 11.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 8.17% for the corresponding period of 2022.
Net Income
Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $3.5 million for the same period of 2022. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.66 basic and $0.64 diluted, compared to $0.50 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2022. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.93% and 11.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.73% and 8.28% for the corresponding period of 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.10%, compared to 2.93% for the corresponding period of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in earning asset yield of 105 basis points ("bps") as the yield on earning assets increased throughout 2022 and during 2023 due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). The three month period ended March 31, 2023 was impacted by an increase of 93 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates. The FOMC rate increases during 2022 and 2023 contributed to the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increasing 97 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022. Short-term borrowings increased in volume and rate paid as this funding source was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio resulting in an increase of $1.4 million in expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.
Assets
Total assets increased to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $148.3 million compared to March 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $177.2 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $133.1 million and fed funds sold decreased $50.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $296.3 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with a significant increase in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $26.3 million from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.
Non-performing Loans
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.28% at March 31, 2023 from 0.38% at March 31, 2022, as non-performing loans decreased to $4.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $5.3 million at March 31, 2022. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as impaired and have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.69% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2022 (prior to the adoption of CECL).
Deposits
Deposits increased $26.4 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $11.8 million to $502.4 million at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Core deposits declined slightly as deposits shifted from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior over the past several years. Interest-bearing deposits increased $38.2 million from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 primarily due to increased utilization of brokered deposits of $28.9 million as this funding source was utilized to supplement the funding of the loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of ten to twenty-four months was started during the latter part of 2022 and has continued during the first three months of 2023.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $5.5 million to $174.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $12.0 million at March 31, 2023 increased from a loss of $6.5 million at March 31, 2022 as a result of a $7.9 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at March 31, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $3.1 million at March 31, 2022 coupled with an increase in loss of $638,000 in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $24.64 at March 31, 2023 compared to $23.81 at March 31, 2022, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.42% at March 31, 2023 and 8.79% at March 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $0.32 per share.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.
Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company's website at www.pwod.com.
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
2023
2022
% Change
ASSETS:
Noninterest-bearing balances
$
31,701
$
25,717
23.27
%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
9,945
143,086
(93.05
)%
Federal funds sold
—
50,000
(100.00
)%
Total cash and cash equivalents
41,646
218,803
(80.97
)%
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
197,190
175,674
12.25
%
Investment equity securities, at fair value
1,163
1,229
(5.37
)%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value
18,656
13,795
35.24
%
Loans held for sale
1,705
1,360
25.37
%
Loans
1,700,023
1,405,966
20.91
%
Allowance for loan losses
(11,734
)
(14,023
)
(16.32
)%
Loans, net
1,688,289
1,391,943
21.29
%
Premises and equipment, net
31,602
33,259
(4.98
)%
Accrued interest receivable
9,357
8,129
15.11
%
Bank-owned life insurance
33,359
33,953
(1.75
)%
Investment in limited partnerships
8,529
4,600
85.41
%
Goodwill
16,450
17,104
(3.82
)%
Intangibles
292
437
(33.18
)%
Operating lease right of use asset
2,635
2,795
(5.72
)%
Deferred tax asset
5,741
4,569
25.65
%
Other assets
8,529
9,159
(6.88
)%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,065,143
$
1,916,809
7.74
%
LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,136,483
$
1,098,265
3.48
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
502,352
514,130
(2.29
)%
Total deposits
1,638,835
1,612,395
1.64
%
Short-term borrowings
97,102
6,634
1,363.70
%
Long-term borrowings
132,738
112,918
17.55
%
Accrued interest payable
1,172
471
148.83
%
Operating lease liability
2,690
2,847
(5.51
)%
Other liabilities
18,636
13,117
42.08
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,891,173
1,748,382
8.17
%
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
—
—
n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,570,086 and 7,554,567 shares issued; 7,059,861 and 7,074,342 shares outstanding
42,057
41,969
0.21
%
Additional paid-in capital
54,572
54,191
0.70
%
Retained earnings
102,194
90,928
12.39
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities
(7,928
)
(3,074
)
(157.91
)%
Defined benefit plan
(4,110
)
(3,472
)
(18.38
)%
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225
(12,815
)
(12,115
)
5.78
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
173,970
168,427
3.29
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
2,065,143
$
1,916,809
7.74
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
2023
2022
% Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans including fees
$
18,005
$
13,038
38.10
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,218
737
65.26
%
Tax-exempt
178
164
8.54
%
Dividend and other interest income
463
336
37.80
%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
19,864
14,275
39.15
%
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
3,372
788
327.92
%
Short-term borrowings
1,440
1
n/m
Long-term borrowings
754
633
19.12
%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
5,566
1,422
291.42
%
NET INTEREST INCOME
14,298
12,853
11.24
%
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
71
150
(52.67
)%
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
14,227
12,703
12.00
%
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
496
495
0.20
%
Debt securities losses, available for sale
(61
)
(2
)
(2,950.00
)%
Net equity securities gains (losses}
21
(59
)
135.59
%
Bank-owned life insurance
556
170
227.06
%
Gain on sale of loans
231
345
(33.04
)%
Insurance commissions
165
170
(2.94
)%
Brokerage commissions
165
200
(17.50
)%
Loan broker income
170
541
(68.58
)%
Debit card income
335
345
(2.90
)%
Other
179
207
(13.53
)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,257
2,412
(6.43
)%
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,176
6,264
(1.40
)%
Occupancy
866
910
(4.84
)%
Furniture and equipment
846
892
(5.16
)%
Software amortization
183
253
(27.67
)%
Pennsylvania shares tax
248
389
(36.25
)%
Professional fees
688
538
27.88
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
245
202
21.29
%
Marketing
155
64
142.19
%
Intangible amortization
35
43
(18.60
)%
Other
1,456
1,452
0.28
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
10,898
11,007
(0.99
)%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
5,586
4,108
35.98
%
INCOME TAX PROVISION
928
676
37.28
%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
$
4,658
$
3,432
35.72
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.66
$
0.49
34.69
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.64
$
0.49
30.61
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
7,058,397
7,072,575
(0.20
)%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
7,334,197
7,072,575
3.70
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans (3)
$
64,703
$
448
2.81
%
$
47,974
$
308
2.60
%
All other loans
1,601,105
17,651
4.47
%
1,351,414
12,795
3.84
%
Total loans (2)
1,665,808
18,099
4.41
%
1,399,388
13,103
3.80
%
Federal funds sold
—
—
n/a
50,000
93
0.75
%
Taxable securities
181,421
1,579
3.53
%
144,438
920
2.58
%
Tax-exempt securities (3)
33,565
225
2.72
%
40,981
208
2.06
%
Total securities
214,986
1,804
3.40
%
185,419
1,128
2.47
%
Interest-bearing deposits
7,031
102
5.88
%
157,541
60
0.15
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,887,825
20,005
4.30
%
1,792,348
14,384
3.25
%
Other assets
135,276
127,421
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,023,101
$
1,919,769
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Savings
$
243,302
120
0.20
%
$
240,953
22
0.04
%
Super Now deposits
366,424
939
1.04
%
370,895
195
0.21
%
Money market deposits
289,734
1,280
1.79
%
298,820
186
0.25
%
Time deposits
188,476
1,033
2.22
%
190,819
385
0.82
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,087,936
3,372
1.26
%
1,101,487
788
0.29
%
Short-term borrowings
121,754
1,440
4.80
%
5,194
1
0.08
%
Long-term borrowings
119,267
754
2.56
%
115,267
633
2.23
%
Total borrowings
241,021
2,194
3.69
%
120,461
634
2.13
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,328,957
5,566
1.70
%
1,221,948
1,422
0.47
%
Demand deposits
498,180
506,348
Other liabilities
28,367
23,357
Shareholders’ equity
167,597
168,116
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
2,023,101
$
1,919,769
Interest rate spread (3)
2.60
%
2.78
%
Net interest income/margin (3)
$
14,439
3.10
%
$
12,962
2.93
%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Total interest income
$
19,864
$
14,275
Total interest expense
5,566
1,422
Net interest income
14,298
12,853
Tax equivalent adjustment
141
109
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
$
14,439
$
12,962
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Operating Data
Net income
$
4,658
$
4,509
$
5,250
$
4,231
$
3,432
Net interest income
14,298
15,548
15,532
13,847
12,853
Provision for credit losses
71
575
855
330
150
Net security losses
(40
)
(39
)
(211
)
(54
)
(61
)
Non-interest income, excluding net security losses
2,297
2,120
2,294
2,191
2,473
Non-interest expense
10,898
11,251
10,320
10,420
11,007
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.10
%
3.42
%
3.47
%
3.12
%
2.93
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.92
%
0.92
%
1.09
%
0.88
%
0.72
%
Annualized return on average equity
11.12
%
10.92
%
12.61
%
10.15
%
8.17
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
(0.01
)%
0.09
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
123
149
37
(40
)
303
Efficiency ratio
65.46
%
59.79
%
57.70
%
64.72
%
71.53
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.74
$
0.60
$
0.49
Diluted earnings per share
0.64
0.64
0.74
0.60
0.49
Dividend declared per share
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Book value
24.64
23.76
23.32
23.56
23.81
Common stock price:
High
27.77
26.89
24.29
24.35
24.67
Low
21.90
23.15
22.02
22.34
23.64
Close
23.10
26.62
22.91
23.09
24.43
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
7,058
7,055
7,051
7,059
7,073
Fully Diluted
7,334
7,055
7,051
7,059
7,073
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
7,570
7,567
7,563
7,559
7,555
Treasury
(510
)
(510
)
(510
)
(510
)
(480
)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
2,065,143
$
2,000,080
$
1,905,116
$
1,891,806
$
1,916,809
Loans, net
1,688,289
1,624,094
1,545,489
1,474,739
1,391,943
Goodwill
16,450
16,450
17,104
17,104
17,104
Intangibles
292
327
361
396
437
Total deposits
1,638,835
1,556,460
1,590,415
1,589,579
1,612,395
Noninterest-bearing
502,352
519,063
537,403
524,288
514,130
Savings
239,526
247,952
249,532
249,057
245,661
NOW
363,548
372,574
392,140
353,102
379,838
Money Market
300,273
270,589
268,532
309,453
299,166
Time Deposits
191,203
137,949
137,348
145,714
160,592
Brokered Deposits
41,933
8,333
5,460
7,965
13,008
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,136,483
1,037,397
1,053,012
1,065,291
1,098,265
Core deposits*
1,405,699
1,410,178
1,447,607
1,435,900
1,438,795
Shareholders’ equity
173,970
167,665
164,489
166,054
168,427
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
4,766
$
4,890
$
5,743
$
5,100
$
5,281
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
Allowance for loan losses
11,734
15,637
15,211
14,393
14,023
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.69
%
0.95
%
0.97
%
0.97
%
1.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
246.20
%
319.78
%
264.86
%
282.22
%
265.54
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.28
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
0.34
%
0.38
%
Capitalization
Shareholders’ equity to total assets
8.42
%
8.40
%
8.63
%
8.78
%
8.79
%
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
2023
2022
GAAP net income
$
4,658
$
3,432
Net securities losses, net of tax
32
48
Non-GAAP core earnings
$
4,690
$
3,480
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Return on average assets (ROA)
0.92
%
0.72
%
Net securities losses, net of tax
0.01
%
0.01
%
Non-GAAP core ROA
0.93
%
0.73
%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Return on average equity (ROE)
11.12
%
8.17
%
Net securities losses, net of tax
0.07
%
0.11
%
Non-GAAP core ROE
11.19
%
8.28
%
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
$
0.66
$
0.49
Net securities losses, net of tax
—
0.01
Non-GAAP basic core EPS
$
0.66
$
0.50
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Diluted EPS
$
0.64
$
0.49
Net securities losses, net of tax
—
0.01
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS
$
0.64
$
0.50