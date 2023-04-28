U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,167.90
    +32.55 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,084.59
    +258.43 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,222.81
    +80.57 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.22
    +15.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.65
    +1.89 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0760 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2360
    +2.3430 (+1.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,371.62
    -323.73 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.05
    -2.72 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
·21 min read
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, resulting in basic earnings per share of $0.66 and diluted earnings per share of $0.64.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $4.7 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 2022 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $16,000 (from a loss of $48,000 to a loss of $32,000) for the period. In addition, bank-owned life insurance income increased due to a gain on death benefit of $380,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, while an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • The provision for credit losses decreased $79,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to a provision of $71,000 compared to a provision of $150,000 for the 2022 period. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to improving loan portfolio credit metrics and a minimal level of net loan charge-offs.

  • Basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.66 and diluted earnings per share was $0.64. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $0.49.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.92% for three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.72% for the corresponding period of 2022.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 8.17% for the corresponding period of 2022.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $3.5 million for the same period of 2022. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.66 basic and $0.64 diluted, compared to $0.50 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2022. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.93% and 11.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.73% and 8.28% for the corresponding period of 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.10%, compared to 2.93% for the corresponding period of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in earning asset yield of 105 basis points ("bps") as the yield on earning assets increased throughout 2022 and during 2023 due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). The three month period ended March 31, 2023 was impacted by an increase of 93 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates. The FOMC rate increases during 2022 and 2023 contributed to the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increasing 97 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022. Short-term borrowings increased in volume and rate paid as this funding source was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio resulting in an increase of $1.4 million in expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $148.3 million compared to March 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $177.2 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $133.1 million and fed funds sold decreased $50.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $296.3 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with a significant increase in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $26.3 million from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.28% at March 31, 2023 from 0.38% at March 31, 2022, as non-performing loans decreased to $4.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $5.3 million at March 31, 2022. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as impaired and have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.69% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2022 (prior to the adoption of CECL).

Deposits

Deposits increased $26.4 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $11.8 million to $502.4 million at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Core deposits declined slightly as deposits shifted from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior over the past several years. Interest-bearing deposits increased $38.2 million from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 primarily due to increased utilization of brokered deposits of $28.9 million as this funding source was utilized to supplement the funding of the loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of ten to twenty-four months was started during the latter part of 2022 and has continued during the first three months of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $5.5 million to $174.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $12.0 million at March 31, 2023 increased from a loss of $6.5 million at March 31, 2022 as a result of a $7.9 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at March 31, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $3.1 million at March 31, 2022 coupled with an increase in loss of $638,000 in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $24.64 at March 31, 2023 compared to $23.81 at March 31, 2022, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.42% at March 31, 2023 and 8.79% at March 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $0.32 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact:

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

 

110 Reynolds Street

 

Williamsport, PA 17702

 

570-322-1111

e-mail: pwod@pwod.com


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

March 31,

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing balances

 

$

31,701

 

 

$

25,717

 

 

23.27

%

Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions

 

 

9,945

 

 

 

143,086

 

 

(93.05

)%

Federal funds sold

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

 

(100.00

)%

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

41,646

 

 

 

218,803

 

 

(80.97

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value

 

 

197,190

 

 

 

175,674

 

 

12.25

%

Investment equity securities, at fair value

 

 

1,163

 

 

 

1,229

 

 

(5.37

)%

Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value

 

 

18,656

 

 

 

13,795

 

 

35.24

%

Loans held for sale

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

1,360

 

 

25.37

%

Loans

 

 

1,700,023

 

 

 

1,405,966

 

 

20.91

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(11,734

)

 

 

(14,023

)

 

(16.32

)%

Loans, net

 

 

1,688,289

 

 

 

1,391,943

 

 

21.29

%

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

31,602

 

 

 

33,259

 

 

(4.98

)%

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

9,357

 

 

 

8,129

 

 

15.11

%

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

33,359

 

 

 

33,953

 

 

(1.75

)%

Investment in limited partnerships

 

 

8,529

 

 

 

4,600

 

 

85.41

%

Goodwill

 

 

16,450

 

 

 

17,104

 

 

(3.82

)%

Intangibles

 

 

292

 

 

 

437

 

 

(33.18

)%

Operating lease right of use asset

 

 

2,635

 

 

 

2,795

 

 

(5.72

)%

Deferred tax asset

 

 

5,741

 

 

 

4,569

 

 

25.65

%

Other assets

 

 

8,529

 

 

 

9,159

 

 

(6.88

)%

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

2,065,143

 

 

$

1,916,809

 

 

7.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,136,483

 

 

$

1,098,265

 

 

3.48

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

502,352

 

 

 

514,130

 

 

(2.29

)%

Total deposits

 

 

1,638,835

 

 

 

1,612,395

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

97,102

 

 

 

6,634

 

 

1,363.70

%

Long-term borrowings

 

 

132,738

 

 

 

112,918

 

 

17.55

%

Accrued interest payable

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

471

 

 

148.83

%

Operating lease liability

 

 

2,690

 

 

 

2,847

 

 

(5.51

)%

Other liabilities

 

 

18,636

 

 

 

13,117

 

 

42.08

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

1,891,173

 

 

 

1,748,382

 

 

8.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/a

 

Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,570,086 and 7,554,567 shares issued; 7,059,861 and 7,074,342 shares outstanding

 

 

42,057

 

 

 

41,969

 

 

0.21

%

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

54,572

 

 

 

54,191

 

 

0.70

%

Retained earnings

 

 

102,194

 

 

 

90,928

 

 

12.39

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities

 

 

(7,928

)

 

 

(3,074

)

 

(157.91

)%

Defined benefit plan

 

 

(4,110

)

 

 

(3,472

)

 

(18.38

)%

Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225

 

 

(12,815

)

 

 

(12,115

)

 

5.78

%

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

173,970

 

 

 

168,427

 

 

3.29

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

2,065,143

 

 

$

1,916,809

 

 

7.74

%


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans including fees

 

$

18,005

 

 

$

13,038

 

 

38.10

%

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

737

 

 

65.26

%

Tax-exempt

 

 

178

 

 

 

164

 

 

8.54

%

Dividend and other interest income

 

 

463

 

 

 

336

 

 

37.80

%

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

 

 

19,864

 

 

 

14,275

 

 

39.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

3,372

 

 

 

788

 

 

327.92

%

Short-term borrowings

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

1

 

 

n/m

 

Long-term borrowings

 

 

754

 

 

 

633

 

 

19.12

%

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

5,566

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

291.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

14,298

 

 

 

12,853

 

 

11.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 

 

71

 

 

 

150

 

 

(52.67

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 

 

14,227

 

 

 

12,703

 

 

12.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges

 

 

496

 

 

 

495

 

 

0.20

%

Debt securities losses, available for sale

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(2

)

 

(2,950.00

)%

Net equity securities gains (losses}

 

 

21

 

 

 

(59

)

 

135.59

%

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

556

 

 

 

170

 

 

227.06

%

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

231

 

 

 

345

 

 

(33.04

)%

Insurance commissions

 

 

165

 

 

 

170

 

 

(2.94

)%

Brokerage commissions

 

 

165

 

 

 

200

 

 

(17.50

)%

Loan broker income

 

 

170

 

 

 

541

 

 

(68.58

)%

Debit card income

 

 

335

 

 

 

345

 

 

(2.90

)%

Other

 

 

179

 

 

 

207

 

 

(13.53

)%

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

2,257

 

 

 

2,412

 

 

(6.43

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

6,176

 

 

 

6,264

 

 

(1.40

)%

Occupancy

 

 

866

 

 

 

910

 

 

(4.84

)%

Furniture and equipment

 

 

846

 

 

 

892

 

 

(5.16

)%

Software amortization

 

 

183

 

 

 

253

 

 

(27.67

)%

Pennsylvania shares tax

 

 

248

 

 

 

389

 

 

(36.25

)%

Professional fees

 

 

688

 

 

 

538

 

 

27.88

%

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance

 

 

245

 

 

 

202

 

 

21.29

%

Marketing

 

 

155

 

 

 

64

 

 

142.19

%

Intangible amortization

 

 

35

 

 

 

43

 

 

(18.60

)%

Other

 

 

1,456

 

 

 

1,452

 

 

0.28

%

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

10,898

 

 

 

11,007

 

 

(0.99

)%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

5,586

 

 

 

4,108

 

 

35.98

%

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

928

 

 

 

676

 

 

37.28

%

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'

 

$

4,658

 

 

$

3,432

 

 

35.72

%

EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

34.69

%

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

30.61

%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC

 

 

7,058,397

 

 

 

7,072,575

 

 

(0.20

)%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

 

 

7,334,197

 

 

 

7,072,575

 

 

3.70

%


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

Average
Balance (1)

 

Interest

 

Average
Rate

 

Average
Balance (1)

 

Interest

 

Average
Rate

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax-exempt loans (3)

 

$

64,703

 

 

$

448

 

 

2.81

%

 

$

47,974

 

 

$

308

 

 

2.60

%

All other loans

 

 

1,601,105

 

 

 

17,651

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

1,351,414

 

 

 

12,795

 

 

3.84

%

Total loans (2)

 

 

1,665,808

 

 

 

18,099

 

 

4.41

%

 

 

1,399,388

 

 

 

13,103

 

 

3.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

93

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable securities

 

 

181,421

 

 

 

1,579

 

 

3.53

%

 

 

144,438

 

 

 

920

 

 

2.58

%

Tax-exempt securities (3)

 

 

33,565

 

 

 

225

 

 

2.72

%

 

 

40,981

 

 

 

208

 

 

2.06

%

Total securities

 

 

214,986

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

185,419

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

2.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

7,031

 

 

 

102

 

 

5.88

%

 

 

157,541

 

 

 

60

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,887,825

 

 

 

20,005

 

 

4.30

%

 

 

1,792,348

 

 

 

14,384

 

 

3.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

135,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

127,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

2,023,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,919,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

$

243,302

 

 

 

120

 

 

0.20

%

 

$

240,953

 

 

 

22

 

 

0.04

%

Super Now deposits

 

 

366,424

 

 

 

939

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

370,895

 

 

 

195

 

 

0.21

%

Money market deposits

 

 

289,734

 

 

 

1,280

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

298,820

 

 

 

186

 

 

0.25

%

Time deposits

 

 

188,476

 

 

 

1,033

 

 

2.22

%

 

 

190,819

 

 

 

385

 

 

0.82

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,087,936

 

 

 

3,372

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1,101,487

 

 

 

788

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

121,754

 

 

 

1,440

 

 

4.80

%

 

 

5,194

 

 

 

1

 

 

0.08

%

Long-term borrowings

 

 

119,267

 

 

 

754

 

 

2.56

%

 

 

115,267

 

 

 

633

 

 

2.23

%

Total borrowings

 

 

241,021

 

 

 

2,194

 

 

3.69

%

 

 

120,461

 

 

 

634

 

 

2.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,328,957

 

 

 

5,566

 

 

1.70

%

 

 

1,221,948

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

0.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

498,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

506,348

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

28,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,357

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

167,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

168,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

2,023,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,919,769

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread (3)

 

 

 

 

 

2.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.78

%

Net interest income/margin (3)

 

 

 

$

14,439

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

$

12,962

 

 

2.93

%


1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.


 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Total interest income

 

$

19,864

 

 

$

14,275

 

Total interest expense

 

 

5,566

 

 

 

1,422

 

Net interest income

 

 

14,298

 

 

 

12,853

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

 

141

 

 

 

109

 

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

 

$

14,439

 

 

$

12,962

 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

3/31/2023

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

Operating Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

4,658

 

 

$

4,509

 

 

$

5,250

 

 

$

4,231

 

 

$

3,432

 

Net interest income

 

 

14,298

 

 

 

15,548

 

 

 

15,532

 

 

 

13,847

 

 

 

12,853

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

71

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

855

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

150

 

Net security losses

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(61

)

Non-interest income, excluding net security losses

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

2,120

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

2,191

 

 

 

2,473

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

10,898

 

 

 

11,251

 

 

 

10,320

 

 

 

10,420

 

 

 

11,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Statistics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

2.93

%

Annualized return on average assets

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.72

%

Annualized return on average equity

 

 

11.12

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

12.61

%

 

 

10.15

%

 

 

8.17

%

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

(0.01

)%

 

 

0.09

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

 

123

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

303

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

65.46

%

 

 

59.79

%

 

 

57.70

%

 

 

64.72

%

 

 

71.53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.49

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.74

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.49

 

Dividend declared per share

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.32

 

Book value

 

 

24.64

 

 

 

23.76

 

 

 

23.32

 

 

 

23.56

 

 

 

23.81

 

Common stock price:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

 

27.77

 

 

 

26.89

 

 

 

24.29

 

 

 

24.35

 

 

 

24.67

 

Low

 

 

21.90

 

 

 

23.15

 

 

 

22.02

 

 

 

22.34

 

 

 

23.64

 

Close

 

 

23.10

 

 

 

26.62

 

 

 

22.91

 

 

 

23.09

 

 

 

24.43

 

Weighted average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

7,058

 

 

 

7,055

 

 

 

7,051

 

 

 

7,059

 

 

 

7,073

 

Fully Diluted

 

 

7,334

 

 

 

7,055

 

 

 

7,051

 

 

 

7,059

 

 

 

7,073

 

End-of-period common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issued

 

 

7,570

 

 

 

7,567

 

 

 

7,563

 

 

 

7,559

 

 

 

7,555

 

Treasury

 

 

(510

)

 

 

(510

)

 

 

(510

)

 

 

(510

)

 

 

(480

)


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

3/31/2023

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

Financial Condition Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,065,143

 

 

$

2,000,080

 

 

$

1,905,116

 

 

$

1,891,806

 

 

$

1,916,809

 

Loans, net

 

 

1,688,289

 

 

 

1,624,094

 

 

 

1,545,489

 

 

 

1,474,739

 

 

 

1,391,943

 

Goodwill

 

 

16,450

 

 

 

16,450

 

 

 

17,104

 

 

 

17,104

 

 

 

17,104

 

Intangibles

 

 

292

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

437

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,638,835

 

 

 

1,556,460

 

 

 

1,590,415

 

 

 

1,589,579

 

 

 

1,612,395

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

 

502,352

 

 

 

519,063

 

 

 

537,403

 

 

 

524,288

 

 

 

514,130

 

Savings

 

 

239,526

 

 

 

247,952

 

 

 

249,532

 

 

 

249,057

 

 

 

245,661

 

NOW

 

 

363,548

 

 

 

372,574

 

 

 

392,140

 

 

 

353,102

 

 

 

379,838

 

Money Market

 

 

300,273

 

 

 

270,589

 

 

 

268,532

 

 

 

309,453

 

 

 

299,166

 

Time Deposits

 

 

191,203

 

 

 

137,949

 

 

 

137,348

 

 

 

145,714

 

 

 

160,592

 

Brokered Deposits

 

 

41,933

 

 

 

8,333

 

 

 

5,460

 

 

 

7,965

 

 

 

13,008

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,136,483

 

 

 

1,037,397

 

 

 

1,053,012

 

 

 

1,065,291

 

 

 

1,098,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core deposits*

 

 

1,405,699

 

 

 

1,410,178

 

 

 

1,447,607

 

 

 

1,435,900

 

 

 

1,438,795

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

173,970

 

 

 

167,665

 

 

 

164,489

 

 

 

166,054

 

 

 

168,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans

 

$

4,766

 

 

$

4,890

 

 

$

5,743

 

 

$

5,100

 

 

$

5,281

 

Non-performing loans to total assets

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.28

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

11,734

 

 

 

15,637

 

 

 

15,211

 

 

 

14,393

 

 

 

14,023

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

 

0.69

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

 

246.20

%

 

 

319.78

%

 

 

264.86

%

 

 

282.22

%

 

 

265.54

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity to total assets

 

 

8.42

%

 

 

8.40

%

 

 

8.63

%

 

 

8.78

%

 

 

8.79

%


* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits.


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

GAAP net income

 

$

4,658

 

 

$

3,432

 

Net securities losses, net of tax

 

 

32

 

 

 

48

 

Non-GAAP core earnings

 

$

4,690

 

 

$

3,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Return on average assets (ROA)

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.72

%

Net securities losses, net of tax

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.01

%

Non-GAAP core ROA

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Return on average equity (ROE)

 

 

11.12

%

 

 

8.17

%

Net securities losses, net of tax

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.11

%

Non-GAAP core ROE

 

 

11.19

%

 

 

8.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Basic earnings per share (EPS)

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.49

 

Net securities losses, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP basic core EPS

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.49

 

Net securities losses, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP diluted core EPS

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.50

 