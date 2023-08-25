Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.32 per share on the 19th of September. This makes the dividend yield 5.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Penns Woods Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Penns Woods Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Penns Woods Bancorp's payout ratio of 49% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 11.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Penns Woods Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.25 total annually to $1.28. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Penns Woods Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Penns Woods Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Penns Woods Bancorp stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

