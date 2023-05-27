Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) will pay a dividend of $0.32 on the 20th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Penns Woods Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Penns Woods Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Penns Woods Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 48%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 12.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Penns Woods Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.25 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Penns Woods Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Penns Woods Bancorp stock. Is Penns Woods Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

