Pennsylvania 10th District race: Who is donating to the candidates
(WHTM) – Democrats in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District primary have filed their pre-primary financial reports, outlining how much money they’ve raised and spent.
Financial reports also outline individual donors and political action committees who have donated.
While many of the donations are filed through ActBlue, an American political action committee and fundraising platform, hundreds of voters are listed as individual donors.
abc27 took a look at who is donating in the 10th District primary and found everyone from retirees, teachers, CEOs, and national political action committees. These were some of the notable donors.
Brian Lowe: Director, State Government Relations, Cardinal Health
David Phipps: President & CEO, Rider Musser Development
F.N.B. Corporation PAC
Genesis Healthcare Inc. PAC
John Lawn: President & CEO, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts
Scott Sechler: President, Bell & Evan Poultry
1731 Spring Garden Associates LP
American Postal Workers Union Committee
Budwinski PAC
Carlisle Area Democratic Committee
Elect Democratic Women
David Cooper: COO, Lexus of Lehigh Valley
Emily’s List PAC
Gay & Chacker PC
International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
Larry Miller: President & CEO, People’s Bank
Michael Klarman: Law Professor, Harvard Law School
New Democratic Coalition Action Fund
Robert Basile: Owner, Basile Senior Housing
United Mine Workers of America
Adele Lindenmeyr: Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Villanova University
Antoinette Bush: Executive Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at News Corp
Dale Jones: CEO, Magna Vista Partners
Hagir Elsheikh: CEO, HSE Staffing Agency
Kevin Broadhurst: Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast
Adams Greenwood-Ericksen: Director of User Research/Video Game Developer at Activision
Alan Butkovitz: Former Philadelphia Comptroller, Former PA Treasurer candidate
Carlisle Area Democratic Committee
Cross Partisan PAC
David Neumann: Engineer, Apple
David Schankweiler, Trustee Emeritus, Harrisburg University of Science & Technology
Daniel Shugar: CEO & Founder, Nextracker
David Wray: Director Of Strategic Communication, U.S. Navy
Duane Morris Government Committee
Jeffrey Baymor: CEO, Senseair North America Inc.
Marc Oppenheimer: CMO, Greenwood Gaming
Matthew Buczek: CEO, International Exchange Of North America
Nicole Stallings: President & CEO, Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania
Serve America PAC
Serve America Victory Fund
Susan Dietz: Film Producer
Morgan Plant: Government Relations Consultant, Morgan Plant & Associates
Richard Rovegno: Commissioner, Cumberland County
Steven Metz: Professor, US Army War College
Joanne Tosti-Vasey: Bellefonte Borough Council Member
Second Generation
The Center For Freethought Equality Pac
The six-person race to face incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry has raked in more than $1.4 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Mike O’Brien and Janelle Stelson each reported having more than $160,000 cash on hand.
A former Top Gun pilot, O’Brien has reported raising the most with $736,226.86 in receipts. He reported having more than $165,000 cash on hand as of his recent filing.
O’Brien also leads in small-dollar donations, raising $299,109.69 in donations of $200 or less. While a majority of his funding has come from Pennsylvania, O’Brien reported nearly $29,000 in donations from California where his wife and two children reside while she completes military service.
Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate
Stelson, a former Central Pennsylvania television anchor, reported raising $577,019.35 in her campaign. According to her FEC report, she has the most cash on hand in the race with over $191,000. She also reported raising more than $20,000 from New York, as well as Washington state where she attended the University of Puget Sound.
Former WITF executive Blake Lynch, one of the last candidates to formally enter the race, reported raising $86,488.55 but having $3,618.15 cash on hand.
Harrisburg City Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels reported raising $72,957.32 and having $7,962.10 on hand.
Carlisle School Board member Rick Coplen reported raising $88,870.60 and having $5,237.13 cash on hand.
Businessman John Broadhurst was sixth in fundraising with $21,842.64 collected and $67.01 cash on hand.
More than 200,000 Democrats are registered to vote in the 10th District primary, which involves Dauphin, Cumberland, and York counties.
The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on April 16 and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on April 23.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.