Pennsylvania 10th District race: Who is donating to the candidates

(WHTM) – Democrats in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District primary have filed their pre-primary financial reports, outlining how much money they’ve raised and spent.

Financial reports also outline individual donors and political action committees who have donated.

While many of the donations are filed through ActBlue, an American political action committee and fundraising platform, hundreds of voters are listed as individual donors.

abc27 took a look at who is donating in the 10th District primary and found everyone from retirees, teachers, CEOs, and national political action committees. These were some of the notable donors.

Blake Lynch

  • Brian Lowe: Director, State Government Relations, Cardinal Health

  • David Phipps: President & CEO, Rider Musser Development

  • F.N.B. Corporation PAC

  • Genesis Healthcare Inc. PAC

  • John Lawn: President & CEO, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

  • Scott Sechler: President, Bell & Evan Poultry

Janelle Stelson

  • 1731 Spring Garden Associates LP

  • American Postal Workers Union Committee

  • Budwinski PAC

  • Carlisle Area Democratic Committee

  • Elect Democratic Women

  • David Cooper: COO, Lexus of Lehigh Valley

  • Emily’s List PAC

  • Gay & Chacker PC

  • International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers

  • International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

  • Larry Miller: President & CEO, People’s Bank

  • Michael Klarman: Law Professor, Harvard Law School

  • New Democratic Coalition Action Fund

  • Robert Basile: Owner, Basile Senior Housing

  • United Mine Workers of America

John Broadhurst

  • Adele Lindenmeyr: Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Villanova University

  • Antoinette Bush: Executive Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at News Corp

  • Dale Jones: CEO, Magna Vista Partners

  • Hagir Elsheikh: CEO, HSE Staffing Agency

  • Kevin Broadhurst: Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast

Mike O’Brien

  • Adams Greenwood-Ericksen: Director of User Research/Video Game Developer at Activision

  • Alan Butkovitz: Former Philadelphia Comptroller, Former PA Treasurer candidate

  • Carlisle Area Democratic Committee

  • Cross Partisan PAC

  • David Neumann: Engineer, Apple

  • David Schankweiler, Trustee Emeritus, Harrisburg University of Science & Technology

  • Daniel Shugar: CEO & Founder, Nextracker

  • David Wray: Director Of Strategic Communication, U.S. Navy

  • Duane Morris Government Committee

  • Jeffrey Baymor: CEO, Senseair North America Inc.

  • Marc Oppenheimer: CMO, Greenwood Gaming

  • Matthew Buczek: CEO, International Exchange Of North America

  • Nicole Stallings: President & CEO, Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania

  • Serve America PAC

  • Serve America Victory Fund

  • Susan Dietz: Film Producer

Rick Coplen

  • Morgan Plant: Government Relations Consultant, Morgan Plant & Associates

  • Richard Rovegno: Commissioner, Cumberland County

  • Steven Metz: Professor, US Army War College

Shamaine Daniels

  • Joanne Tosti-Vasey: Bellefonte Borough Council Member

  • Second Generation

  • The Center For Freethought Equality Pac

The six-person race to face incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry has raked in more than $1.4 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Mike O’Brien and Janelle Stelson each reported having more than $160,000 cash on hand.

A former Top Gun pilot, O’Brien has reported raising the most with $736,226.86 in receipts. He reported having more than $165,000 cash on hand as of his recent filing.

O’Brien also leads in small-dollar donations, raising $299,109.69 in donations of $200 or less. While a majority of his funding has come from Pennsylvania, O’Brien reported nearly $29,000 in donations from California where his wife and two children reside while she completes military service.

Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate

Stelson, a former Central Pennsylvania television anchor, reported raising $577,019.35 in her campaign. According to her FEC report, she has the most cash on hand in the race with over $191,000. She also reported raising more than $20,000 from New York, as well as Washington state where she attended the University of Puget Sound.

Former WITF executive Blake Lynch, one of the last candidates to formally enter the race, reported raising $86,488.55 but having $3,618.15 cash on hand.

Harrisburg City Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels reported raising $72,957.32 and having $7,962.10 on hand.

Carlisle School Board member Rick Coplen reported raising $88,870.60 and having $5,237.13 cash on hand.

Businessman John Broadhurst was sixth in fundraising with $21,842.64 collected and $67.01 cash on hand.

More than 200,000 Democrats are registered to vote in the 10th District primary, which involves Dauphin, Cumberland, and York counties.

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on April 16 and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on April 23.

