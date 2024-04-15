Pennsylvania 10th District race: Who is donating to the candidates

(WHTM) – Democrats in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District primary have filed their pre-primary financial reports, outlining how much money they’ve raised and spent.

Financial reports also outline individual donors and political action committees who have donated.

While many of the donations are filed through ActBlue, an American political action committee and fundraising platform, hundreds of voters are listed as individual donors.

abc27 took a look at who is donating in the 10th District primary and found everyone from retirees, teachers, CEOs, and national political action committees. These were some of the notable donors.

Blake Lynch

Brian Lowe: Director, State Government Relations, Cardinal Health

David Phipps: President & CEO, Rider Musser Development

F.N.B. Corporation PAC

Genesis Healthcare Inc. PAC

John Lawn: President & CEO, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

Scott Sechler: President, Bell & Evan Poultry

Janelle Stelson

1731 Spring Garden Associates LP

American Postal Workers Union Committee

Budwinski PAC

Carlisle Area Democratic Committee

Elect Democratic Women

David Cooper: COO, Lexus of Lehigh Valley

Emily’s List PAC

Gay & Chacker PC

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Larry Miller: President & CEO, People’s Bank

Michael Klarman: Law Professor, Harvard Law School

New Democratic Coalition Action Fund

Robert Basile: Owner, Basile Senior Housing

United Mine Workers of America

John Broadhurst

Adele Lindenmeyr: Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Villanova University

Antoinette Bush: Executive Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at News Corp

Dale Jones: CEO, Magna Vista Partners

Hagir Elsheikh: CEO, HSE Staffing Agency

Kevin Broadhurst: Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast

Mike O’Brien

Adams Greenwood-Ericksen: Director of User Research/Video Game Developer at Activision

Alan Butkovitz: Former Philadelphia Comptroller, Former PA Treasurer candidate

Carlisle Area Democratic Committee

Cross Partisan PAC

David Neumann: Engineer, Apple

David Schankweiler, Trustee Emeritus, Harrisburg University of Science & Technology

Daniel Shugar: CEO & Founder, Nextracker

David Wray: Director Of Strategic Communication, U.S. Navy

Duane Morris Government Committee

Jeffrey Baymor: CEO, Senseair North America Inc.

Marc Oppenheimer: CMO, Greenwood Gaming

Matthew Buczek: CEO, International Exchange Of North America

Nicole Stallings: President & CEO, Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania

Serve America PAC

Serve America Victory Fund

Susan Dietz: Film Producer

Rick Coplen

Morgan Plant: Government Relations Consultant, Morgan Plant & Associates

Richard Rovegno: Commissioner, Cumberland County

Steven Metz: Professor, US Army War College

Shamaine Daniels

Joanne Tosti-Vasey: Bellefonte Borough Council Member

Second Generation

The Center For Freethought Equality Pac

The six-person race to face incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry has raked in more than $1.4 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Mike O’Brien and Janelle Stelson each reported having more than $160,000 cash on hand.

A former Top Gun pilot, O’Brien has reported raising the most with $736,226.86 in receipts. He reported having more than $165,000 cash on hand as of his recent filing.

O’Brien also leads in small-dollar donations, raising $299,109.69 in donations of $200 or less. While a majority of his funding has come from Pennsylvania, O’Brien reported nearly $29,000 in donations from California where his wife and two children reside while she completes military service.

Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate

Stelson, a former Central Pennsylvania television anchor, reported raising $577,019.35 in her campaign. According to her FEC report, she has the most cash on hand in the race with over $191,000. She also reported raising more than $20,000 from New York, as well as Washington state where she attended the University of Puget Sound.

Former WITF executive Blake Lynch, one of the last candidates to formally enter the race, reported raising $86,488.55 but having $3,618.15 cash on hand.

Harrisburg City Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels reported raising $72,957.32 and having $7,962.10 on hand.

Carlisle School Board member Rick Coplen reported raising $88,870.60 and having $5,237.13 cash on hand.

Businessman John Broadhurst was sixth in fundraising with $21,842.64 collected and $67.01 cash on hand.

More than 200,000 Democrats are registered to vote in the 10th District primary, which involves Dauphin, Cumberland, and York counties.

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on April 16 and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on April 23.

