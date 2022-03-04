U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Richard W. Bloomingdale to Retire

·1 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO today announced that Rick Bloomingdale would retire as President of the federation of labor unions at the end of his term, May 31, 2022.

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)
Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

Bloomingdale began his career in 1977 with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, where he worked as a project Staff Representative of local 449 and then as Assistant Director and State Political/Legislative Director of AFSCME Council 13. He was elected Secretary-Treasurer of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO in 1994 and then President in 2010.

"For 45 years, I have been fortunate to serve the union movement, and I am leaving with great hope for the future. In these last two years, I have seen a resurgence in unionism across this Commonwealth and the country. In my twelve years as Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President, I have had the privilege to work for unions and their members to fight for good jobs, safe workplaces, and fair wages. I know that the future of this movement is truly bright."

"I have had a front-row seat for 12 years with Rick as Secretary-Treasurer as he has led some of the most important campaigns throughout the Commonwealth. I've witnessed his passion firsthand. He has been a mentor to me and to many others. This is one of the benefits of union membership - being able to retire with security and dignity. Rick earned it," stated Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-president-richard-w-bloomingdale-to-retire-301495815.html

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

