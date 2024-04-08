Pennsylvania extends customer service hours for tax questions

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is extending its customer service hours for taxpayers needing help ahead of the April 15 filing deadline.

Taxpayers can call 717-787-8201 to connect with the Department of Revenue’s Customer Experience Center (CEC) for answers on filing their taxes.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Starting on April 9, the extended calling hours will be:

April 9 – 12 | 8 AM – 7 PM

April 13 | 10 AM to 3 PM

April 15 | 8 AM – 7 PM

Personal income tax assistance is also available through the Department’s Online Customer Service Center and in person at the Department of Revenue’s district offices.

District offices are open 8:30 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday by appointment. Those coming in-person should bring their Social Security cards and a photo ID.

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns drivers of E-ZPass toll scam

Pennsylvania personal income tax returns can be filed for free with the Department’s state-only online filing tool mypath.pa.gov.

“We know from our experience that many of our fellow Pennsylvanians who have personal income tax questions benefit from speaking directly with one of our trained representatives on the phone,” Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said. “That’s why we make a push during this time of year to offer as much phone support as possible prior to the filing deadline. We also have a number of customer resource options on the Department’s website that provide answers to common questions and will help taxpayers get their returns filed on time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.