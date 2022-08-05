U.S. markets closed

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund team attends upcoming community outreach events

·4 min read

Program staff available for in-person application assistance August 8-13, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State's Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.

PAHAF, administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), is a housing-related program funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to assist Pennsylvania homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop by the PAHAF table or booth at these events to learn more information and start an application. Events are open to any interested parties, particularly to Pennsylvania homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic who are seeking assistance with their mortgage and other housing-related expenses.

Mifflin County Library | Lewistown, PA

When:      Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where:    123 N Wayne St, Lewistown, PA 17044
What:       The PAHAF team will be available inside the library to provide program information and application support for interested homeowners.

Penn State's Ag Progress Days | Pennsylvania Furnace, PA

When:      Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where:    2710 W. Pine Grove Road, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 16865
Booth # EC115
What:       Hosted by Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is Pennsylvania's largest outdoor agricultural expo. The PAHAF team will host a booth on Tuesday and Wednesday at this event to provide program information and application support for interested homeowners.

Soul School Festival Hosted by PA State Rep. Jordan Harris | Philadelphia, PA

When:      Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, 1 to 6 p.m.
Where:    1800 Block of Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
What:       PA State Rep. Jordan Harris hosts his annual Soul School Festival bringing together thousands of community members with music, food, and helpful resources. PAHAF and PHFA staff will be available to provide program information and application support and will gather contact details from interested homeowners who would like application assistance at a later date.

Those interested in applying at these events can find a list of required documents and program eligibility requirements by visiting www.pahaf.org or contacting the PAHAF call center at 888-987-2423, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAHAF Program Details

Established through the 2021 American Rescue Plan, PAHAF provides financial assistance to address mortgage delinquencies and avoid default, displacement and foreclosure for eligible Pennsylvania homeowners experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund provides assistance of up to $30,000 per homeowner for the following mortgage and housing-related expenses:

  • Mortgage Reinstatement: Funds to bring a first mortgage current and to pay other housing-related costs, such as taxes and insurance, if included in the mortgage payment.

  • Forward Mortgage Payment: Forward payment assistance for up to 6 months or until the maximum per household assistance cap of the lesser of $30,000 is reached.

  • Property Charges: Funds for past due property taxes, reverse mortgage insurance premiums, homeowner association (HOA) fees, condominium fees, or common charges that put ownership of the property at risk including mortgage foreclosures and displacement of homeowners.

  • Utility Payment: Funds to resolve delinquent payments for utility services, including electric, heating/fuel, water, trash and/or sewer bills, particularly if no other assistance program currently exists, and that there is imminent loss of utility disconnection, liens, possible foreclosure, or homeowner displacement.

Applicants for all types of assistance except for forward mortgage must be at least 30 days past due on the mortgage payments and/or housing-related expenses for which they are requesting PAHAF assistance to qualify. Visit the website or dial our call center for specific eligibility requirements and funding limits per assistance type.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $15.9 billion of funding for more than 186,412 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 138,000 rental units, distributed approximately $191 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,520 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Contact:
Mandy McIntyre
mandy.mcintyre@pahaf.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-homeowner-assistance-fund-team-attends-upcoming-community-outreach-events-301601039.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

