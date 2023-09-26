Pennsylvania resident becomes 15th person in the state to win top prize in Cash4life game

$1,000 a week for life or $1 million in cash, is the decision a lucky Pennsylvania resident gets to make after winning the Cash4Life multi-state lottery game.

The winning ticket for Cash4Life® with a prize of $1,000 per week for life or a lump sum of $1 million was sold in Monroe County during the draw on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The ticket was purchased from M & S Tobacco Outlet located at 3236 Route 940, Mount Pocono. The outlet owners will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The buyer matched all five balls drawn: 6, 8, 42, 54, and 60, but missed the green Cash Ball 2 to win either $1 million in cash with less taxes withholding or an annuity prize of $52,000 per year for life.

According to the Pennsylvania lottery, The Cash4Life® multi-state game has awarded 15 people the $1 million prize in Pennsylvania since the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the game in April 2015. Players in Pennsylvania who played Cash4Life® should check all their tickets as over 3,700 others also won prizes in the drawing.

What is the Cash4life game?

Cash4Life is a multi-jurisdictional lottery game available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and Indiana.

Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life, plus seven other ways to win.

How to play Cash4life

Players can choose their numbers using a play slip or opt for Quick Pick. Each play costs $2 and consists of five numbers from 1-60 and one Cash Ball from 1-4.

Every night at 9 p.m., a drawing is held. Tickets can be purchased for up to 10 draws in advance.

What are the odds of winning?

Chances of winning: top prize 1 in 21.8 million, second prize 1 in 7.3 million, any prize 1 in 8.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lucky PA resident wins $1,000 a week for life in Cash4Life lottery game