Penny Queller joins Impellam Group as Chief Customer Officer

Queller will build a robust customer success team that enhances global to local delivery for enterprise clients

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impellam Group plc (AIM: IPEL), a leading global talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions provider, announced today that Penny Queller has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer and will serve on the global executive team.

Penny Queller, Chief Customer Officer, Impellam Group

"Penny Queller is an exceptional human capital executive with a strong professional services acumen and proven HR outsourcing credentials," said Julia Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Impellam Group. "As a leadership team, we are looking forward to the next phase of Impellam's journey and we are excited that Penny will lead the Customer Office, which includes the company's most strategic enterprise accounts."

Queller brings over 25 years of strategic client experience in both technology and HR services, having worked at Adecco, Randstad, Staffing Industry Analysts, and Monster. Queller will build upon Impellam's focus on leveraging the organization's wider Group capability, and will encourage continuous innovation to drive client and company success. The company's commitment to transformation will be the foundation of Queller's efforts as the business continues to emerge from the pandemic as a stronger, more resilient and even more customer-centric organization.

"Penny possesses the right combination of operations experience and passion for customer care to meet our ambitious objectives here at Impellam, and will be responsible for driving increased global market penetration and expansion. She is hugely ambitious to meet both our clients' human capital priorities and our own. I know she will inspire our people to achieve even more," said Simon Blockley, CEO of Global Managed Services at Impellam.

Enthusiastic about her new position, Queller said "Joining Impellam at a time when the talent market is experiencing a once in a lifetime strategic shift is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to partnering with our customers to devise new and creative ways of solving their biggest workforce challenges of the future. I am so proud to be given the opportunity to lead our global business with a culture that is built upon our Impellam 'Virtuosos' who make and deliver on promises and grow with their customers through sector, service, or international expansion. Impellam is a company packed with talent at all levels – and is trusted by clients to support their most important asset – their people. I look forward to working with the global Impellam team to make the most of strengthening market conditions."

Impellam is the seventh largest Global Talent Acquisition and Managed Workforce Solutions provider in the world. Our Managed Services providers are supported by talent-focused Specialist Staffing brands with deep heritages, vertical sector expertise and loyal candidate networks. Clients across the world trust us to deliver Managed Services and Specialist Staffing in the UK, North America, Australasia and Europe. Working with them are 2,500 Impellam people, bringing a wealth of expertise through our 14 market-leading brands across 76 locations. Every year, we connect carefully chosen candidates with good work at all levels.

