PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of February, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 0.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

PennyMac Financial Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, PennyMac Financial Services' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 9.2%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

PennyMac Financial Services Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. PennyMac Financial Services has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. PennyMac Financial Services hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On PennyMac Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While PennyMac Financial Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for PennyMac Financial Services (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

