U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,419.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,910.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.00
    -3.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,490.48
    +1,126.89 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.88
    +21.98 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,744.24
    +16.14 (+0.06%)
     

Penpulimab Monoclonal Antibody (PD-1) Obtains Marketing Approval in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, the "Company" or "Akeso") announced that the anti PD-1 monoclonal antibody drug Penpulimab monoclonal antibody injection co-developed by the Company with Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (stock code: 1177.HK), has obtained marketing approval by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") of China, for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory ("r/r") classic Hodgkin's lymphoma ("cHL") after at least second-line systemic chemotherapy treatment.

This approval of Penpulimab by the NMPA is based on a multicenter, single-arm, open-label pivotal clinical trial. Patients enrolled were r/r cHL patients who had failed at least second- line systemic chemotherapy and were administered 200 mg Penpulimab monoclonal antibody by intravenous injection once every two weeks until progress is made or reached unacceptable toxicity. The key research endpoint was the objective response rate ("ORR") evaluated by the independent radiology review committee ("IRRC") with reference to the Lugano 2014 lymphoma efficacy rating criteria.

The research shows that:

  • The ORR assessed by IRRC was 89.4% (76/85) with 47.1% (40/85) patients achieved complete response (CR). The median follow-up time was 15.8 months. The 12-month duration of response ("DoR") was 74.9%. And 12-month progression-free survival ("PFS") was 72.1%.

  • In terms of safety profile, the median exposure to Penpulimab antibody was 14.8 months, and 76.6% of patients were treated with Penpulimab antibody for 12 months or longer. Serious adverse events ("SAEs") associated with Penpulimab antibody was 10.6%, with no more than one patient experiencing a drug-related SAE. 26.6% of Grade 3 or higher adverse reactions had occurred, with equal to or greater than 2% of rash, hyperlipidemia, and lung infection. 4.3% of Grade 3 immune-related adverse events ("irAEs") had occurred, with no Grade 3 or higher irAEs.

Penpulimab is currently the only new PD-1 monoclonal antibody that applies IgG1 subtype and is modified by Fc segment, which has a lower antigen binding dissociation rate and a unique binding epitope as demonstrated by analysis on crystal structure. These features allow Penpulimab to effectively and continuously block PD-1/PD-L1 binding, thus differentiates it from other PD-1 products on the market, and may allow Penpulimab to more effectively enhance immunotherapeutic efficacy and reduce immune-related adverse reactions, as demonstrated by improved safety profile in clinical data.

Penpulimab is Akeso's first innovative antibody protein drug that has been granted marking approval with major research studies covering major oncology diseases such as liver cancer, gastric cancer, lung cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma. In addition to the said approval for the treatment of cHL, Penpulimab has submitted 2 NDAs in China and 1 biologics license application ("BLA") in the U.S.:

In August 2021, NDA of Penpulimab for third-line treatment of metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma was submitted and was accepted by the NMPA.

In July 2021, NDA of Penpulimab for combined chemotherapy for first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small-cell lung cancer was submitted and was accepted by the NMPA.

In May 2021, Penpulimab for third-line treatment of metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) for a BLA through the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penpulimab-monoclonal-antibody-pd-1-obtains-marketing-approval-in-china-301349978.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking authorization for its two-dose vaccine in the United states, and the company now expects to file for emergency use authorization in the fourth quarter of 2021. It had previously said it would seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter of 2021. "It's a matter of getting validation work done" to demonstrate consistency in its vaccine manufacturing process to the FDA, said Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck, adding that other countries' regulators have been more aggressive in moving Novavax's vaccine through the authorization process.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Rose 8% on Thursday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose after the company's second-quarter earnings call. A stronger than expected performance from the company's shiny new sales force drove the biotech stock 8.7% higher as of 3:58 p.m EDT on Thursday. Last December, the FDA approved BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' first drug, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) called Orladeyo.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Data Demonstrating Four-Fold Increase in Neutralizing Antibody Levels Versus Peak Responses After Primary Vaccination

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose regimen, elicited a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers. Additionally, functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies cross-reactive with the Delta

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    REGN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Here's Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

    A positive second-quarter earnings report and anticipation of further details to be discussed this afternoon helped this beaten-down biotech stock recover some previous losses.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Moderna is buying back $1 billion of its stock after another bumper quarter

    Moderna reported $4.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 2021. Sales of its Covid-19 vaccine have earned the company so much cash that it is buying back $1 billion in stock.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)?

    DEVON Equity Management, an investment management firm, published its “Global Opportunities Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of 14.1% was recorded by the fund for the second half of 2021, while its benchmark by comparison returned 12.3% for the same period. You can view […]

  • Akebia Therapeutics, inc (AKBA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    AKBA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.