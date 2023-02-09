Penrod Foundations for Health Cloud Solves the Biggest Digital Transformation Challenges in Healthcare

Penrod Foundations drives healthcare engagement with a library of pre-built components for Salesforce Health Cloud

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penrod announced Foundations for Salesforce Health Cloud, a library of pre-built components that solve the unique challenges providers and health insurance companies face on a daily basis.

Foundations for Health Cloud condenses the best practices learned over a decade of healthcare consulting into a library of pre-built components for Health Cloud, built with scalability and expansion in mind. The broad spectrum of components – including provider relationship management, patient acquisition, patient intake, referral management for physician liaisons, contracting, credentialing, and many more – empower exceptional clinical and business outcomes from a single platform.

Many partners in the Salesforce ecosystem rely on accelerators or "quick starts" to reduce implementation time. Penrod Foundations for Health Cloud takes a different approach, offering industry-specific, ready-to-deploy packages built on a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry. Foundations also enables solutions tailored to each customer's unique business requirements by leveraging Salesforce's flexibility as a platform.

"I speak with our healthcare customers nearly every day, and they've consistently expressed the need for platforms tailored to their business goals, but delivered at the speed of a point solution," said Saul Fofana, Chief Customer Officer.

"Many healthcare engagement platforms are rigid point solutions but fast to implement. On the other hand, Salesforce Health Cloud is incredibly flexible," explains Chris Widmayer, Penrod's Chief Executive Officer. "We've captured the best of both worlds with pre-built solutions that are flexible enough to tackle unique challenges."

Penrod is a healthcare and life sciences consulting company that empowers exceptional experiences by engaging and consulting on technology and enabling digital transformation. Founded in 2011, a Summit Salesforce Partner since 2016, and HIPAA compliance accredited, Penrod has helped hundreds of companies ranging from startup to the Fortune 500; from pre-FDA approval to full commercialization; from specialty clinic to major healthcare system; improve their own patient experiences and implement technology to meet the challenges of the industry as they continue to evolve. Its latest innovation, Penrod Foundations, drives healthcare engagement with rapid, scalable extensions of Salesforce Health Cloud.

