Pension Drama Will Keep Brazil Investors on Edge for Months

Amid plenty of fanfare, President Jair Bolsonaro will personally deliver a controversial pension reform proposal to Congress on Wednesday morning, after a difficult few days for his government. The plan’s potentially tortuous progress will keep investors on edge for months. With four votes due in both houses of Congress and several committee debates to clear, the bill is unlikely to be approved by lawmakers before August -- if it’s approved at all.

At stake is the sustainability of Brazil’s public finances and the future of Latin America’s largest economy. Financial markets will likely seesaw as odds of approval of the reform rise or fall, and the current optimism that has fueled a rally in Brazilian assets may fade depending on how much the bill gets delayed or watered down.

“Best-case scenario in terms of timing would be for the bill to be approved by the lower house in June and by the Senate in August, which looks very complicated,” said Tania Escobedo, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC. She was the most accurate forecaster for the real in the first half of 2018, according to Bloomberg rankings.

Escobedo expects the Brazilian currency to face volatility in the next few months, and to eventually weaken to 4 per dollar when investors revise down what she sees as overly optimistic assumptions regarding the scope and timing of the reform.

The potential market correction isn’t negligible. The real has gained more than 10 percent while the benchmark Ibovespa index has jumped over 30 percent since Bolsonaro emerged as the presidential front-runner last September, boosting bets on the reform’s approval. Some 250 deputies currently back the reform -- short of the 308 needed to secure its approval in the lower house, according to Vice President Hamilton Mourao.

If successful, however, Bolsonaro could set Brazil on the path to recover a coveted investment grade the country lost in 2015, due to its rampant public debt. A reform of the pension system, according to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, could bring in about 1 trillion reais ($270 billion) in savings over the course of a decade.

“I expect some volatility and political noise in the weeks ahead now that the bill will start to be discussed,” said Bernd Berg, a global foreign-exchange strategist with Woodman Asset Management in Switzerland. “But I expect the bill to pass by late summer, hence I remain very bullish on the outlook for Brazilian assets.”

