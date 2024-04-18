Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

Rosemary Carlson
7 min read
311
"Employee Pension Plan" document
"Employee Pension Plan" document

Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers need to understand the key differences between the two programs. They are funded, structured and taxed differently. If you’re planning for retirement be sure to make use of the insights of a financial advisor.

Pensions Defined

Approximately 44% of Americans are currently covered through their companies by a defined benefit plan. Defined benefit plans have been closed down at many companies and today only 4% still offer them. However, they still pay out the benefits for Americans still living and retired on these plans. They have largely been replaced by defined contribution plans, which are 401(k)s and IRAs.

Pensions are meant to be retirement plans, unlike Social Security. Their purpose is to provide a benefit to their retired workers that is large enough to live on. Of course, the benefit depends on their age, years of service and salary during their employment. There may be a vesting requirement. In other words, you may have to stay with the company for some predetermined time period, sometimes five years, to be vested. Social Security has no vesting requirements. Spouses may get a partial payment from the pension if the retired worker passes away, but there is usually no benefit to minor children or dependent parents like there is with the Social Security program.

You can usually start collecting pension benefits if you retire at age 55. You have to wait until you are at least age 62 to begin collecting Social Security benefits. Also, there is no disability insurance program associated with defined benefit pensions like there is with the Social Security program. Social Security pays a small death benefit, but pensions have no such feature.

Some defined benefit pensions will distribute your funds to you as a lump sum. You can choose whether to take the lump sum or opt for the monthly benefit payments. You don’t have this option with Social Security.

Social Security Defined

Social Security cards
Social Security cards

The Social Security program is not a pension and was never intended to be a pension. It is a social insurance program administered by the U.S. federal government. It was always supposed to be supplemental income in retirement for workers who are covered by it, although we know that there are many Americans who live almost exclusively on their Social Security checks. There are two Social Security trust funds that were established by the federal government. The Social Security benefits paid at retirement come from the Old Age and Survivor’s Fund. This fund also pays out survivor’s and spousal benefits as well as the retirement benefit.

The Social Security retirement benefit is similar, in many respects, to a pension. It pays a monthly benefit to retired workers much like a defined benefit pension plan. Individuals and companies contribute to that system through a payroll tax. The amount you pay to Social Security is shown on your check stub on the line item FICA, the Federal Income Contributions Act. Employed individuals pay 6.2% of their wages to Social Security and their company pays 6.2% for them. Self-employed individuals pay the entire 12.4%.

There are three sources of funding for Social Security. The first is the payroll tax. Social Security is also funded by interest on excess contributions held by the U.S. Treasury and, thirdly, taxes paid on benefits by current beneficiaries. The payroll tax funds the majority of the Social Security fund.

The amount of Social Security benefits that a retired worker receives depends on the number of years they worked and the total salary they received. It also depends on the age of the worker when they start drawing benefits. If you retire when you are at your retirement year,  you will receive your full Social Security benefit. But, if you retire between age 62 and your retirement year, your benefits are reduced, depending on your individual situation.

Social Security also pays out a small survivor’s benefit when a retired worker passes away. A widow’s pension or spousal benefits may be paid, but it depends on the individual situation.

Current workers who pay into Social Security fund the benefits for future workers. Social Security is not an entitlement. It is a pay-as-you-go system.

The second part of the Social Security program is the disability insurance benefit. If an individual is disabled and has enough credits, they may be eligible for a disability benefit instead of a retirement benefit.

Pensions vs. Social Security: Key Differences

Elderly Muslim couple
Elderly Muslim couple

The Social Security program is not a pension plan. It is a social insurance plan meant to supplement a retired worker’s pension and savings. If a worker has paid into Social Security, they can start drawing benefits at retirement age. The retirement age for Social Security is at least 62 years. For a defined benefit pension, it is usually 55 years. You can sometimes draw out your pension in a lump sum or you can receive the monthly payment. You can’t draw out Social Security in a lump sum.

There is a vesting requirement for many pension plans, but none for Social Security. In the case of the death of a retired worker, the spouse may get a reduced benefit and a small survivor benefit. There are no survivor’s benefits with a pension plan. Social Security may provide a survivor’s benefit to dependent parents and dependent children.

Social Security is funded, primarily, through a payroll tax that most Americans pay. Pension plans are funded privately by a combination of company and employee funds. Social Security has a disability income program, but pension funds do not.

Social Security recipients are subject to a graduated income tax based on their income. Only a portion of Social Security benefits is taxed. All pension income is taxed at your ordinary tax rate although it may not be subject to state tax. If you work after you start drawing Social Security, more of your Social Security can be taxed and at a higher rate.  Pension taxation is not dependent on whether you work or not.

The taxation of a pension vs. Social Security income may be different. Thirty-seven states don’t tax Social Security income. If the only retirement benefit you get is Social Security, you will probably not have to pay any tax on it at all. As an individual, if your income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may have to pay tax on 50% of your income and 85% of your income if it is over $34,000. For a married couple, that income cutoff is $44,000. Pension income is simply taxed at your ordinary tax rate.

You aren’t required to pay Social Security tax above the wage base limit, which is $142,800 in 2021. You do, however, keep paying tax on pension income.

The Bottom Line

Social Security and pension income benefits should be part of an overall retirement strategy. They are similar in some ways but have important key differences, especially in how they are funded, structured and taxed. Treat them as separate parts of an overall retirement portfolio strategy.

Tips on Retirement Planning

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Bill Oxford, ©iStock.com/zimmytws, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages

The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • Worried You Won't Have Enough Retirement Income? This Social Security Move Could Help.

    It's a move that may require some sacrifice on your part.

  • The latest Supreme Court decision means HR departments must play by a whole new set of rules. Here’s what every CHRO needs to know

    The high court’s ruling makes it easier to file workplace discrimination claims, leaving HR teams to adjust their practices.

  • Tesla layoffs include 14% of Buffalo workers, WARN notice shows

    Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs, Tesla announced its latest round of jobs cuts on Monday in an internal memo that was seen by Reuters. The notice on Wednesday was issued under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act which requires employers to provide a 60-day notice before layoffs. Tesla has a total of 2,032 employees across the two impacted sites in Buffalo, meaning that the cuts will affect about 14% of its workers there.

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Have $1.2 Million in IRAs and Only $10k in Cash. Should We Use IRA Withdrawals to Build Our Emergency Fund?

    I am 64 ½ and have been retired for just over a year. I am receiving Social Security benefits, a bit early, but have not touched my nest egg except to withdraw $10,000, which I placed in a high-interest savings account as an emergency fund. Would it be wise to use part of that cash […] The post Ask an Advisor: We Have $1.2 Million in IRAs and Only $10k in Cash. Should We Use IRA Withdrawals to Build Our Emergency Fund? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • What Is a Retirement Visa?

    The allure of living abroad can promise a better climate, a lower cost of living and a higher quality of life, if you find the right country to move to in your golden years. But you can’t just pick up and move wherever you want, whenever you feel like it, without the required documentation. One […] The post What Is a Retirement Visa? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB), MPLX and Ultrapar (UGP) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

    The Alphabet unit said a small number of protesting employees entered and disrupted work at a few unspecified office locations. "Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior," the company said in a statement. Google said it had concluded individual investigations, resulting in the termination of 28 employees, and would continue to investigate and take action as needed.

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina