PensionBee Group plc's (LON:PBEE) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PensionBee Group plc's (LON:PBEE) future prospects. PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. With the latest financial year loss of UK£22m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£14m, the UK£208m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PensionBee Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering PensionBee Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£267k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PensionBee Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. PensionBee Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

