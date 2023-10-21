Penske Automotive Group's (NYSE:PAG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.79 on the 1st of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Penske Automotive Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Penske Automotive Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 14.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 20%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.56 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Penske Automotive Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Penske Automotive Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Penske Automotive Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Penske Automotive Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

