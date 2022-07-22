U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Penske Logistics Recipient of Novelis Global Supplier Alliance Award

·2 min read

READING, Pa., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics is the recipient of a Global Supplier Alliance Award from customer Novelis, Inc. Penske received the accolade during a recent Novelis ceremony in Atlanta.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing)
Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing)

"Novelis' outstanding suppliers make it possible for us to transform aluminum into innovative, sustainable solutions for our customers," said Roxana Molina, chief procurement officer of Novelis. "We believe it's important to recognize our suppliers that have gone to great lengths to provide quality goods and services that are essential to our continued growth and success."

The Novelis awards recognize companies for quality performance and outstanding partnership that spurs sustainable innovation and supports supply chain resiliency. Winners were evaluated based on quality, delivery, sustainability, and innovation performance indicators, as well as the results of a stakeholder satisfaction survey and a sustainability and innovation questionnaire.

Penske's dedicated trucking operation supports Novelis' closed loop recycling system by shuttling aluminum coils from Oswego, New York, to automotive stamping plants in Flat Rock, Michigan. The aluminum scrap from the stamping process is then transported back to Oswego to be recycled and formed into new coils. Penske also supports Novelis with a similar operation closed loop network at their Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility.

"I am proud of the work that our associates have done for Novelis that resulted in this honor," explained Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "Our team's strong operational performance, commitment to customer service, and close collaboration made this award possible."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-logistics-recipient-of-novelis-global-supplier-alliance-award-301591555.html

SOURCE Penske Logistics

