REFILE-Pentagon says Putin continues to increase his military options

(Remove repeated quote in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is adding more military force and capability near Ukraine's border with each passing day, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told MSNBC in an interview on Monday.

"This is a military that, that continues to grow stronger, continues to grow more ready. They're exercising, so we believe that he has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force," Kirby said.

"Should he want to use military force ... it could happen any day," he said, adding that the U.S. has also not ruled out potential cyber attacks from Russia. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey)