Pental's (ASX:PTL) Dividend Will Be A$0.01

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.01 per share on the 6th of October. This means the annual payment is 6.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Pental's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 80% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 65.7% over the next 12 months. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Pental's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.018 total annually to A$0.023. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.8% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Pental Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Pental has grown earnings per share at 66% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Pental hasn't been doing.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pental that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

