Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PENTA) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 3.7% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is:

14% = RM132m ÷ RM928m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's decent 9.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 15% (implying that it retains 85% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 13%. As a result, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 16% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

