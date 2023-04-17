Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) Stock's 27% Dive Might Signal An Opportunity But It Requires Some Scrutiny

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) shares are down a considerable 27% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 76% loss during that time.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Pentanet's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Telecom industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Pentanet Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Pentanet as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Pentanet's Revenue Growth Trending?

Pentanet's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 35% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 282% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 30% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 7.3%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Pentanet's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Pentanet's P/S?

Pentanet's plummeting stock price has brought its P/S back to a similar region as the rest of the industry. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Pentanet's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Pentanet (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

