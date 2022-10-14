PENTAX Medical launches the C2 CryoBalloon(TM) Ablation System in Canada for the treatment of Barrett's Esophagus.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, announced today the Canadian launch of the C2 CryoBalloon™ Ablation System for the treatment of Barrett's Esophagus.

"With the launch of C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System, there is now a new and effective way to treat Barrett's Esophagus in Canada", says PENTAX Medical Americas, Chief Commercial Officer, David Harrison.

The estimated prevalence of Barrett's Esophagus in the Canadian population varies between 2% and 7%, and approximately 0.5% of people with Barret's Esophagus develop esophageal cancer[1],[2]. The C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System has been shown to be a highly effective therapy for the treatment of Barrett's Esophagus. Patients experience lower peak pain from CryoBalloon treatment vs conventional Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) and the duration of pain is reduced by 50% (2 days for CryoBalloon treatment vs 4 days for RFA). Additionally, CryoBalloon patients used analgesics for a shorter duration as compared to RFA (2 days vs 4 days for RFA)[3],[4],[5].

The C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System provides significant economic advantage to hospitals, with minimal capital investment, as compared to contemporary RFA systems[3]. Clinicians also experience enhanced visualization and control, thanks to the versatile through-the-scope balloon catheter technology. Patients benefit from controlled delivery and depth of ablation therapy that reduces tissue trauma. Scholvinck states "Cryotherapy is minimally destructive to the structural components of tissue such as collagen, whereas heat-based ablation techniques irreversibly destroy proteins, thereby affecting the architecture of the collagen matrix[4].

"By introducing the only CryoBalloon Ablation system for Barrett's Esophagus into the Canadian market, PENTAX Medical follows its mission to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience", says Harrison. "We are excited about launching the C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System and the benefits it provides to patients. Studies show that patients experience less post-procedure pain, and CryoBalloon ablation is proven to preserve the esophageal tissue's extracellular matrix, as compared to RFA. to the patient's tissue as compared to RFA. We are pleased to introduce this new, innovative technology to assist with the treatment of Canadians suffering from Barrett's Esophagus."

