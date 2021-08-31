U.S. markets closed

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Time: 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

