Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Penumbra's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Penumbra last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$188m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$75m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Penumbra will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Penumbra Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Penumbra increased its cash burn by 542% in the last twelve months. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 13% gain gives us scant comfort. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Penumbra Raise Cash?

While Penumbra seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Penumbra has a market capitalisation of US$10b and burnt through US$75m last year, which is 0.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Penumbra's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Penumbra's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. While we always like to monitor cash burn for early stage companies, qualitative factors such as the CEO pay can also shed light on the situation. Click here to see free what the Penumbra CEO is paid..

