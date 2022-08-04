People Corporation Announces Senior Leadership Changes

People Corporation

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation announces the appointment of Brevan Canning as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective from September 1, 2022. Laurie Goldberg, the Company’s current Chief Executive Officer, will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.



As a co-founder of People Corporation, Brevan has been with the company since its inception. During his more than 15-year tenure, he has held a variety of executive, operational, finance, and corporate development roles. Most recently, he held the position of President with oversight for the day-to-day running of the company. Prior to People Corporation, Brevan held a number of roles at organizations in Europe and the United States.

In continuing his role of Executive Chairman, Laurie will work with Brevan to ensure a smooth transition and will support Brevan on several key corporative initiatives.

In addition, Laurie will act as Chair for the company’s world-class Board of Directors, composed of individuals with global experience in the insurance sector who provide ongoing input to senior management as they continue to execute their ambitious growth strategy.

Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Brevan has been with the company since the very beginning. During that time, Brevan has held a variety of roles across all functions of the organization, completing the full tour of duty and consistently delivering exceptional results. I am confident that People Corporation’s next chapter under Brevan’s experienced leadership will deliver amazing outcomes for our people, our clients, and our shareholders. I look forward to supporting him in my role as Executive Chairman.”

Brevan Canning, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am very excited to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of People Corporation. Having been with the company from the outset, I have a deep passion for the company and for what we do to positively impact the lives of all Canadians. I believe People Corporation is well positioned with an amazing team, to execute its vision and strategy, and to continue its exceptional growth trajectory.”

Anthony Arnold, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Private Equity, said:

“We have had the privilege of working closely with Laurie and Brevan for the past 18 months, both of them being fantastic business leaders, domain experts and culture carriers for the organization. We wish both of them continued success in their new roles.”

About People Corporation

People Corporation is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

Media contact:

Nancy Campbell

Vice-President, Marketing

People Corporation

519 404-8506

nancy.campbell@peoplecorporation.com

www.peoplecorporation.com



