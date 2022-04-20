People Counting System Market revenue to cross USD 6 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

The people counting system market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 6 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The market growth can be attributed to the increasing implementation of the system across multiple sectors.

A growing focus on the prevention of overcrowding in commercial places will spur the market during the forecast period. The technology helps the administration in managing visitor flow in the facility. For instance, Qbasis visitor traffic counting software offers a complete solution for counting the foot traffic in the establishment. The data is necessary for adjusting staff, measuring traffic trends, evaluating foot traffic, and for compliance purposes. In addition, facility managers utilize the software for proper space optimization, resulting in the energy efficiency of spaces in intelligent buildings.

The people counting system market is estimated to register significant growth owing to the rising emphasis on safety across defense establishments. Increasing concerns related to illegal activities and terrorist attacks are encouraging authorities to install people counting systems, thus driving demand in the sector. Manufacturers, such as Teledyne FLIR LLC & V-count, provide hardware & software to generate heat maps and accurately identify individuals. This helps them in allowing entry to only authorized employees and third-party personnel. Moreover, the integration of thermal imaging technology with people counting systems enables the detection of individuals carrying any unlawful substance. The upgrade in safety parameters of the premises will accelerate the system deployment, resulting in the industry progression.

The rising competition in North America region will fuel the people counting system market demand. The presence of multiple manufacturers & technology providers in the region has propelled industry development, in terms of technological advancement and pricing. The industry leaders are focusing on marketing strategies to solidify their position in the sector. The availability of advanced technologies with attractive deals will attract more customers to purchase the system, thus boosting the industry growth.

Increasing government investments in the development of the transportation sector will foster the demand for people counting system market. Through this, authorities are focusing on counting daily passengers across the transportation hub for proper resource allocation. The data will also support them in reducing overcrowding at certain terminals, thus improving the travel experience.

Key participants operating in the market are Countwise, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd., InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., Eurotech, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors, ShopperTrak, V-Count, XOVIS AG, RetailNext, Inc., and Dor Technologies Inc.

Some major findings of the people counting system market report are:

The growing focus on product developments and technology innovations among players will drive the market progression.

The modernization of the retail sector will enhance the market expansion. Store owners are installing people counting systems to understand consumer behavior, in terms of individual in-store time and popular spots across different locations. The data offers them valuable insights to make necessary changes for streamlining operations.

The people counting system market is anticipated to witness substantial gains due to the rising number of smart city development projects globally. The technology helps the administration to manage, store & monitor daily visitor traffic in the city. It will also support them in identifying authorized personnel and residents.

The expanding hospitality & entertainment sector will escalate the industry demand for people counting systems. Companies operating in this segment are installing the technology for counting footfall across multiple locations. The system supports them in analyzing the viability of the branch, in terms of overall visitors.

