People Counting System Market worth $1.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "People Counting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Video-Based), Offering, End-User (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Shopping Malls), Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the People Counting System Market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026. The incorporation of people counting system for end users such as retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls, and transportation are among the factors driving the growth of the people counting system market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206905443

By type, the bidirectional segment is projected to hold the largest share of people counting system market during the forecast period

The market for bidirectional is expected to hold the largest share of people counting system market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advantages such as retail analytics, queue management, staff optimization, and space utilization. These people counting systems can identify whether a person is walking in or out of the entrance. They allow end users to count the number of visitors on a particular floor or zone, along with the direction they used to enter/exit. Sensors used in bidirectional people counting systems can scan areas 200 times/seconds, which allows them to work on the accuracy of more than 95%.

By technology, video-based technology is projected to witness the growth at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The video-based technology is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to significant demand for accuracy as this technology is capable of providing a more precise count of visitors compared to other technologies. These systems have a ~95% accuracy and can count in both directions; they may be linked with modern analytical systems that help end users with in-store analytics, dwell time measurement, queue management, etc.

By offering, the hardware segment is projected to hold the largest share of people counting system market during the forecast period

The offering segment is projected to hold the largest share of the people counting system market, during the forecast period. The capacity to gather more precise data necessary for giving an exact visitor count plays a crucial role in expanding the market for hardware offerings. Companies have been substantially investing in the development of additional technology that can operate in severe settings without affecting the efficiency of people counting systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "People Counting System Market"
272 – Tables
81 – Figures
317 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206905443

By end user, the retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls end user is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls end user of the market is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The increased number of shopping malls in emerging nations such as Brazil, India, and China contributes to the growth of the people counting system market. Retailers can also benefit from people counting systems by obtaining key performance indicators (KPIs) that characterize their current business scenarios. Further, the top companies have been enhancing their product portfolios and cracking deals by signing agreements with various retail stores, shopping malls, and supermarkets to improve customer retention by adopting people counting systems.

By region, North America to hold the largest share of the people counting system market throughout the forecast period

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the overall people counting system market in 2026. The increased adoption of people counters in the region is attributed to the existence of technologically advanced retail stores and shopping malls, stadiums, banks, and amusement parks. It is also predicted to grow at a considerably high rate due to the presence of a significant number of airports that require visitor counting and tracking solutions. Further, some major players such as InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS), RetailNext, and Teledyne FLIR LLC are headquartered in North America which spur the growth of the market.

Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS) (US); Sensormatic Solutions (US); RetailNext (US); HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany); V-Count (Turkey); FootfallCam (UK); Eurotech (Italy); Axiomatic Technology Ltd. (UK), DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany); IEE S.A. (Luxembourg); SensMax Ltd (Latvia); are some of the key players in the people counting system market.

Key Market Players:

Key Market Players:

Related Reports:

Automated Passenger Counting System Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Technology (IR, ToF, Stereoscopic Vision), Passenger Information System Market by Type (Display System, Mobile Applications), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Retail Market by System (Smart Payment Systems, Intelligent Vending Machines), Application (Foot-traffic Monitoring, Inventory Management), Retail Offering (Fast-moving Consumer Goods, Hardlines & Leisure Goods), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/people-counting-system-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/people-counting-system.asp

