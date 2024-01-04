'People go crazy for them': Limited release pink, red Stanley cups selling fast in Milwaukee area

The Target on Chase Avenue still has Stanley cups, but none of the special release Target or Starbuck version.

It's hard to find the limited release Target and Starbucks Stanley cups, specifically the 40oz stainless steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumblers, in the Milwaukee area.

The Target on Chase Avenue got more than 50 of the red Target cups on New Years Eve and the cups were gone in a less than an hour. On Wednesday, people lined up before the store opened to try to be one of the first to get the limited release pink Starbucks cups. That store got more than 10 cups of the Starbucks edition.

"It's like shoes," Eric Mercado, assistant store manager, said. "They make less of them and therefore people go crazy for them."

Videos of shoppers grabbing multiple versions of the limited edition cup have gained thousands of views on social media.

Versions of the Quencher Tumblers style cup -- not the limited release -- are still available at Target for $45.

"These are the same cups," Mercado said. "They sell out all the time."

Shoppers looking to snag the last cup can find them in the kitchen or office supplies area of Target. The Starbucks cup will be in the Starbucks area.

The special Target cup is red for the special Valentines Day release, and the Starbucks cup is pink. Some shoppers are reselling the cup on websites like Amazon and eBay for twice the retail price or more.

"The resellers, you'll see them line up. We have to put limits on the ones they can buy otherwise they'll buy all of them," Mercado said, adding the limit is two cups per customer. "We're trying to be fair."

This isn't the first time Stanley has released a special cup. The company decides how many limited edition cups stores like Target and Starbucks receive.

"There was one launch when we only got one cup," Mercado said adding it happened during the summer. "Not many people lined up for that one."

While some shoppers have gotten in some altercations over the cup, so far no such incidents have been reported in the state.

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher,” a company representative shared with USA TODAY Wednesday afternoon.

A Starbuck spokesperson shared that the the cup will not be restocked and will only be available for sale “while supplies last.”

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pink Stanley cups selling fast at Milwaukee Targets