People in CT are ‘freaked out’ over groceries while inflation is low. Here’s why.

They are irritating. They cause your blood pressure to go up on a weekly basis.

Grocery prices are high, and they don’t go down, even though inflation is low. They just stay high.

“They’re crazy. They’re absolutely crazy,” said Milagros Cortés Ruiz of Meriden outside the Super Stop & Shop in that city. “I feel that food has become a luxury.”

“Every time I come to the grocery store, something goes up or a lot of somethings go up,” said Helen Cortés of Meriden, no relation. “I usually shop the sales for that simple reason.”

“I’m upset,” said Angelica Gianchandani, who teaches brand marketing at the University of New Haven. “I mean, even if I think of it as a consumer, for $20 you can’t get anything. You go to the grocery store, you leave paying $50 and you just bought a few things. There are no extras. … So when you’re continuously a repeat customer, and you see the higher prices, you feel the pain.”

Inflation is low. For the 12 months ending in December, overall inflation was 3.4%, and food was 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Groceries, or “food at home,” rose even less, 1.3%.

‘A little shocking’

But we’re still feeling the pinch of past price increases, especially the huge spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When inflation is low, prices don’t go down. They just don’t go up much.

“Grocery prices are indeed high,” said Steven Lanza, associate professor of economics at the University of Connecticut. “I’m surprised every time I go into the store and I’m looking at $6 for a box of cereal or something that used to be $3 or $4.

“It’s a little shocking to go in and just see how high prices are,” he said.

“But the price level is not the same thing as inflation,” Lanza said. “When you hear the reports about the monthly inflation and inflation is coming down, and the Fed is getting things under control, and we’re all but back to normal in terms of what the Fed’s target is for price changes, and that sort of thing, there’s that disconnect between the changes and the level.”

The level, or the price tag at the store, “is the thing that’s just got people really kind of freaked out,” Lanza said.

“Prices have probably leveled off and you just need to expect it takes a little while for consumers to get used to it,” said Patrick Gourley, associate professor of economics at the University of New Haven.

“If you don’t buy a pineapple very often, but you buy a pineapple once every six months, your mental anchor might be that a pineapple costs $4, when in reality it’s cost $5.50 for the last year and a half but you just haven’t changed your mental framing yet,” he said.

“So it does look like inflation of food has gone down quite a bit and is now more or less level but, again, it still takes time to get used to that,” he said.

When it comes to overall inflation, some prices actually have fallen, Lanza said: appliances, clothing, gasoline, housing. (Shelter actually rose 6.2% in December after months of low inflation.)

“Yes, housing is 40% of my budget, but I’m not going out and buying a new home every month,” he said. “I’ve kind of locked in to the prices that were in effect basically when I bought my home.”

‘Consumers are trying to problem solve’

Some food prices are actually down, Lanza said.

“The price of seafood is down. … So there are some select prices that are starting to come down, but they’re coming down from the high level and they’re still higher than they were a few years ago,” he said. “And it’s just something that consumers just have not become accustomed to. So it’s a little bit jolting.”

A survey of items at a Connecticut grocery store showed shoppers have some choices too. Brown eggs were $3.19 while free-range organics were $6.29. Milk cost $2.89 for a half gallon.

Chicken breasts were $6.79 a pound, thighs were $5.55. Ground beef was $6.49 a pound, chuck steak was $9.49 and top round was $8.99.

When it came to cereal, Total was $6.89 for a 1-pound box. General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios were $5.49 normally, but on sale for $2.99. The store brand Honey Nut Oats & O’s were $2.19. Cinnamon Toast Crunch was $5.99. Weekly sales such as the one on Cheerios are not uncommon in many Connecticut stores, and often target staples, such as coffee and packaged goods.

According to Gianchandani, “Consumers are trying to problem solve, so they’re changing the brand, say, or going from maybe name brands to store brand, using generic products.”

Coupons are becoming more important. “People are trying to figure out where they’re going to get the best deal. So it’s becoming a game,” she said.

But, she said, it’s not always easy to switch from the brand name to the store brand. “It’s a habit. You create these habits and to break a habit you need at least a minimum of 30 days, sometimes 90 days to break a habit and make a change,” she said.

“So to break a habit in a family, I mean, you bring home the wrong toilet paper brand or you bring home the wrong cereal, those are staple products that there is a comfort, ease or comfort items for people,” she said. “So making that change is very difficult.”

A major factor in consumer attitudes is how prices jumped during the pandemic, Gourley said.

“I think something that’s been underreported is that even though inflation was as high in the 1980s … as it was in 2022, it wasn’t changing by as much,” he said. “Inflation went because of COVID from 0.5% to 8% in under two years, and nothing like that ever happened before, even in the early 80s. … That’s just a shift that nobody has ever been through before. And so consumers just aren’t darn sure how to handle it.”

Inflation was low in 2020 and 2021 because people weren’t spending as much, but the economy opening up in 2022, people wanted to spend again, combined with the stimulus package, contributed to the jump in inflation, Gourley said.

Sometimes people just draw the line. Jeff Clark of Meriden tutors at Washington Middle School. His students wanted him to buy Doritos for a Super Bowl party. They were $7 a bag.

“Good luck with that!” he said.

