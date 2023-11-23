'To make people happy': Event planner caters to high-profile clients, LGBTQ+ community

Perhaps it was the strict Catholic schooling she had growing up in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey. Or it could be her innate talent for planning.

Whatever the reason, for as long as Lisa Foster can remember, being extremely organized was in her DNA.

“I had a very strict curriculum and upbringing, so I always had that extreme discipline,” said Foster, owner of Stylish Events by Lisa. “That ingrained those skills in me.”

She’s harnessed those skills into an entrepreneurial path that led to Foster opening her Phoenix-based event planning company in 2011.

Over the past 12 years, Foster has steadily grown her reputation along with her business, doing weddings, corporate events, social engagements and everything in between. In the first few years, Foster did fewer than 10 events, she said. Now, she averages more than 50 a year.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, GoDaddy and Bryan Health are among the high-profile organizations on Foster’s client list.

And ever since same-sex marriage became legal in Arizona in 2014, Foster and her team have made an enthusiastic and exerted effort to help LBGTQ+ couples achieve their wedding dreams. Hers, she said, was among the first in the industry to really dive into serving this community.

Foster’s years of fostering relationships and camaraderie among vendors has put her event planning company in the position to not only cater to any celebration needs of the LBGTQ+ community, but also has made it a go-to safe space. Often, same-sex couples call Foster because they know she will be comfortable with them and also be able to refer them to vendors who feel the same and will be supportive.

“We like that industry professionals know we are diverse and we try to expose that on our website and social media so they know we are open (to their needs) before they call us,” Foster said.

Even before 2014, having diverse event experience helped Foster gain business across many clientele. Being based in downtown Phoenix at a time when it had only small non-traditional venues gave her a unique start in an industry that can be predictable with traditional venues and event plans.

“A lot of planners are strictly weddings or strictly corporate. There was no one in the middle,” Foster said. “We love that our portfolio is all over the map.”

The team has as much fun and feels just at home doing a classic and elegant Four Seasons wedding as well as an out-of-the-box one.

One was for a couple who wanted a wedding that was not a wedding, per se. The couple’s family and friends arrived at the downtown Phoenix venue expecting an engagement party in a room that Foster set up as a comedy club, with a show by an improv troupe the couple loved.

However, one of the comedians was ordained to do weddings and called the couple on stage and married them. Afterward, everyone was introduced to another surprise of the night when a second door opened up into a huge party space complete with a catered feast, servers, bar and live band.

“We did everything you would do for a wedding but didn’t make it look like a wedding,” Foster recalled. “It was so different and so much fun.”

What also makes her company different is its laid-back style, which is far from the event planner characters portrayed in rom-coms.

“We are not high maintenance planners. We’re not holding a clipboard and barking orders at everyone. We are team players. We treat other vendors with respect,” she said.

Word-of-mouth generates the majority of Foster’s new business. Popular event venues like working with her and put her on their preferred lists, she said.

This is how Kristin Caldwell and her husband, Mark, discovered Foster, who was recommended by The Wrigley Mansion, their wedding venue, at the end of 2020.

Out of the five wedding planners they interviewed, the Caldwells thought Foster was not only the friendliest but the most competent and detail-oriented. She gave them multiple options that ranged from day-of planning to being by their side every step of the way. The Caldwells chose the latter.

Both veterinarians, the Caldwells thought it would be fun to have a Beer Burro greet the guests at cocktail hour and help hand out drinks. They asked Foster about this a month before the wedding. Her response: “I know the perfect Beer Burro.”

All other details, big and small, were executed to perfection, Kristin said, including the styles and designs of the space, the vendors and the DJ who kept the party going all night. Their pets were incorporated by naming the signature cocktails, photo booth and lounge area after them.

A special song played while pictures of their grandparents who had passed away were walked down the aisle.

“We wanted an elegant, romantic evening that was still fun to share our love with all our family and friends,” said Kristin, who lives in Phoenix. “Although we didn’t meet Lisa until at least six months into our wedding planning process … it felt like she had known us for years. This is because she really listened to what we wanted and was able to guide us in the right direction.”

Kristin said she appreciated Foster’s care throughout the entire process about making sure their wedding lived up to their dreams. She said Foster’s team was “amazing” on the big day, making it “run flawlessly.” Kristin still has family members telling her how great Foster was on that day.

“It is obvious when you meet someone who really enjoys what they do because the product they deliver is far superior to others. This is Lisa and her team,” Kristin said. “She truly loves what she does, and you can tell it in the quality of her work.”

Foster graduated with a degree in psychology. But she never pursued a career in that field and opted for a passion of heart over mind.

It started with planning family trips. She planned destinations, picked the restaurants and organized the activities. And everyone was more than happy to let her have the reins.

“I was the only organized one,” Foster said with a hearty laugh. “I literally did everything but I did it for fun, because I liked it.”

This led to family and friends asking her to help plan showers and parties. One day someone asked, “Why don’t you do this for a living?”

That, Foster said, was her a-ha moment.

“Maybe this is what I was supposed to do,” she said.

She took hospitality courses through Northern Arizona University. At the time, in the late 2000s, that was the only event planning degree available, Foster said.

Foster did small parties for people in their homes and did as many hands-on jobs she could for event companies. A former boss took a temporary leave and left Foster in charge of the company. This let Foster know she could go out on her own. She gave it a try, and Stylish Events by Lisa was born.

Foster is part of an events industry that will grow to $1.5 billion by 2028, according to Allied Market Research, and a U.S. party planning market is valued at $3.2 billion, according to IBIS World.

Foster, now an industry veteran, said every event still gives her that first-time rush of emotion.

“When they come up to you afterward, hugging and crying and telling you they had the best day of their life, you realize you are part of something so special,” Foster said. “It gives you that motivation … This is why we do what we do, to make people happy.”

What: Stylish Events by Lisa

Where: 734 W. Polk St., Phoenix

Employees: Three

Interesting stat: The U.S. party planning market is valued at $3.2 billion, according to IBIS World.

Details: 480-209-2559, stylisheventsbylisa.com

