U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.32
    -10.74 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,846.25
    +13.71 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,512.71
    -131.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.65
    -26.56 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.50
    +0.74 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7880
    +0.0230 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9580
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,140.28
    -928.18 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.05
    -20.30 (-3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.00
    +11.63 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

PEOPLE Honors Entenmann's® Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies in 2022 Food Awards

·2 min read

Iconic Baked Goods Brand Wins Best Snack Cakes of 2022

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, PEOPLE's Food Awards shines a spotlight on the best and most delicious foods in the grocery store, and after careful consideration, the PEOPLE staffers have named Entenmann's Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies the "Best Snack Cakes" of 2022.

People Food Awards 2022
People Food Awards 2022

Featuring a fudgy cake topped with a layer of decadent fudge icing and fun, colorful sprinkles, Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies were awarded by PEOPLE taste testers for being the perfect lunchbox dessert, ideal for easy snacking on-the-go. The brownies are the latest addition to the Entenmann's Minis product lineup, which consists of a delicious variety of baked goods known and loved by many, including pound cake, crumb cake, apple pie and more.

"We were ecstatic to find out that Entenmann's Minis were named a winner in the PEOPLE's Food Awards!" said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager at Entenmann's. "We're always looking for big – and mini – ways to bring some fun to snack time at Entenmann's, and hope our fans love Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies as much as we do."

With so many tasty products to choose from, Entenmann's Minis brings you snacking the way you want it. Perfectly sized and perfectly delicious, there's a Minis product for everyone!

Learn more about Entenmann's Minis and other winners at www.people.com/food-awards, and check out newsstands nationwide to see all of the PEOPLE's 2022 Food Awards winners in the July 4th 2022 PEOPLE print issue.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

Entenmann's Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownie
Entenmann's Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownie
Entenmann’s® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Entenmann's)
Entenmann’s® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Entenmann's)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/people-honors-entenmanns-minis-sprinkled-iced-brownies-in-2022-food-awards-301602406.html

SOURCE Entenmann's® Minis

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • General Mills Is Bringing Back 4 Classic '80s Cereals

    What's old is very often new and, in the case of food, nothing sells quite like nostalgia -- the tastes one remembers from childhood can push you to buy a donut despite being on a mission to eat healthier or go inside a McDonalds or Yum! Despite the fact that over 280 million Americans of all ages were estimated to at least occasionally eat cereal in 2021, nothing brings back memories of childhood quite like the staple breakfast food -- and that goes double if it's bright, comes in a box with cartoon mascots, and is loaded with sugar. "We're seeing that consumers are drawn to tastes that remind them of their childhood and help elicit feelings of nostalgia and comfort," Tom Dixon, chief growth officer at Post Consumer Brands, told Progressive Grocer in 2021.

  • Mexico Should Stop Making Beer in Drought-Plagued North, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico, the world’s largest beer exporter, should stop making the drink in the north of the country as the region faces severe water shortages, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen SuccessorCitizens in

  • Here are the foods most affected by inflation in Indiana

    Companies have had trouble keeping the shelves stocked since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions loosened.

  • Why Beer Drinkers Are Moving Away From Crushable Brews

    There used to be a time when craft beer was all about the most crushable brews. These are session beers that have an ABV around 4-5%, aren’t too hoppy, and go down nice and easy. But over the last several years, craft breweries have started focusing their efforts on IPAs of all varieties with one thing in common: a higher alcohol content. Even more recently, the non-alcoholic beverage industry has been booming. With beer drinkers now swinging to one extreme or the other, what does that mean for

  • Cold and hungry: Food inflation bites Canada's north

    In Canada's remote north, residents have long paid dearly for food, and rising prices have worsened an already dire situation, exposing the vulnerability of one of the world's biggest exporters of grains and meat. Communities in Nunavut -- the largest of the three territories that make up Canada's northernmost region -- have no roads to connect them with each other, forcing them to rely on fresh food airlifts twice each week. Supply chain disruptions driven by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have worsened food insecurity in poor countries globally.

  • Burger King Menu Adds a New Sandwich Line Nationwide

    The fast-food giant has big plans to add not just one sandwich, but a whole new lineup designed to cash in on a craze.

  • Study: Soda, breakfast cereal, frozen foods associated with long-term cognitive decline

    "It’s exciting when our nutrition studies align with what we know as common sense," said Lynetta Smith, a clinical dietitian with Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar.

  • Bye-Bye, American Pie: Domino’s Pizza Shuts Down in Italy

    Ciro De Luca/ReutersROME—In a move that many will consider in good taste, American pizza maker Domino’s is closing the last of its 29 branches in Italy after a dismal appearance on the Italy’s rather hard-to-beat food scene. Twitter applauded the news with one user summing it up: “went all the way to Italy to taste a slice of Domino's #SaidNoOneEver.” Another bid farewell: “Goodbye, please never come back with your atrocious imitations of pizza: we don’t need them, we have the real deal, we inve

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps on the West Coast

    Through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), low-income Americans can get help with their monthly grocery bills. The goal of SNAP, previously called the food stamp program, is...

  • Burger King's Menu Adds Another New Whopper (Really)

    Burger King is always trying new things with the Whopper, and fans of the brand can't get enough of it.

  • The Whiskey World’s Ridiculous New Trend Is Aging Rye and Bourbon on Moving Trains and Boats

    Does it actually do anything for the flavor of the spirit?

  • 33 Best BBQ Menu Ideas for Easy Summer Get-Togethers at Home

    All over the country temperatures are at their highest and Labor Day is upon us, which means backyard barbecue season only has a couple more months left! Get ready to fire up the grill for the ultimate cookout feast on September 5th with these tried-and-true (and maybe a few new) flame-kissed ...

  • Cost of living crisis: 8 tips to save on summer BBQ essentials

    Which? found supermarket own-brands were not only cheaper but sometimes also tasted better.

  • This blender doubles as a travel cup and is on sale for under $22

    Get the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for less than $20 right now on Amazon.

  • The 101 Best Chicken Recipes for When You’re in a Dinner Rut

    We love to shake up our weeknight dinner routine , but there’s no denying that chicken has a special place in our heart. It’s versatile, easy to prepare and...

  • How to Make Coleslaw, According to Professional Chefs

    Learn how to make coleslaw and skip the pre-made stuff for good.

  • Martha Stewart Reportedly Swears By This $6 Kitchen Staple For the Bulk of Her Recipes

    While we love — and quite frankly, obsess over — Martha Stewart’s recipes, we kinda wish we knew what some of her go-to products are in her own kitchen. We’ve gotten hints here and there, but we put on our detective caps and found a big ingredient she uses. In an interview back in 2007 […]

  • Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Begging Him to Do Something Beyond 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

    In a July 31 post to Instagram, 'American Idol' and 'Live' host Ryan Seacrest showed off his impressive cooking skills. See the photos and how fans reacted.

  • 'I am lazy and I need it' — every tea drinker needs these kettles

    Enjoy piping hot tea day or night with an automatic kettle.