People on the move

Health care

Dr. Bruce Levy has joined the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. J. Dean Cole has joined the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Andrew Carbone has joined the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs has joined the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Hamadi Murphy has joined the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Tracy Nogle has joined the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Awards

Hotelier and philanthropist Harris Rosen received the H. Clifford Lee Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals in recognition of his charitable efforts and philanthropic contributions within the Central Florida community.

