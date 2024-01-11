People on the move

Banking

Ron Strand-Sorrell has joined Climate First Bank as executive vice president, chief compliance BSA and risk officer. He will be based in Longwood.

Construction

Michael Skorochod was promoted to director of operations for the Southeast region at T&T Construction Management Group Inc., Casselberry.

Health care

Colorectal surgeon Dr. Ross Hempel has joined AdventHealth Medical Group in Ormond Beach.

Hospitality

Blake Reinmund was appointed general manager at Nona Adventure Park, Orlando.

Law

Izaac A. Polukoff has joined Ball Janik LLP as an associate attorney at the firm’s Orlando office.

Other

David Robinson was hired as director of advocacy at the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals, along with photos as .jpg attachments, to peopleonmove@orlandosentinel.com.