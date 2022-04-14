U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

PEOPLE IN THE NEWS FROM CRONIN: JIM JOHNSON NAMED VP DIGITAL

GLASTONBURY, Conn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronin, a leading full-service, fully independent marketing agency, has hired Jim Johnson, a 20+ year industry veteran, to expand the agency's digital offering.

Jim Johnson, Vice President Digital, Cronin
Jim Johnson, Vice President Digital, Cronin

"Jim joining the agency further builds on the capabilities and services we offer our clients," said Mia Walters, SVP Digital & Agency Operations. "His enterprise-level experience and product development knowledge will be a driving force in the agency's continued growth and focus on delivering best-in-class digital experiences for all of our clients."

Johnson brings a wealth of digital experience to Cronin with leadership roles at agencies including Monigle and Ogilvy as well as digital product management experience at OneReach.ai, Local Matters, Ernst & Young, and Capella Education. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

"In this new role, I aim to provide a collaborative shoulder-to-shoulder co-creation process with our clients," said Johnson. "We want to build our digital service capabilities that are focused on reusable frameworks and tooling with a product-focused mindset that is tailored and extensible. Cronin will continue to provide best-in-class design and development, enabling the best user experience to solve business objectives and user goals."

Cronin combines insightful strategy, design thinking and leading-edge technology solutions to create digital experiences that engage, motivate and convert. Services include UX Design & Strategy, Web Design, Web Development, User Research & Usability Testing, Martech Consulting, Analytics & Conversion Optimization, SEO, and Marketing Automation.

Based in Glastonbury, Cronin is a full-service, fully independent marketing communications agency. The agency's capabilities include: branding; consumer insights; omni-channel communications; media planning, buying & management; customer experience; consumer research; content strategy and creation; marketing analytics; creative concepting & design; digital & traditional advertising; digital experience & design; video, animation & photography; performance marketing; marketing automation & CRM; web & mobile development; SEO; public relations; and social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on Cronin visit https://www.cronin-co.com/.

PRESS CONTACT:
AnnMarie Kemp, akemp@cronin-co.com
(860) 703-8244

