U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.93
    +27.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,190.86
    +129.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.16
    +45.14 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.75
    +6.84 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.94
    -2.23 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.00
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1700
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,761.86
    -482.77 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.38
    -17.86 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

People can now get contact info cut from Google search results

·2 min read
google search bar image
google search bar image

Personal contact information such as your phone number, email or home address, can now be removed from Google search results.

Previously, individuals could remove links to contact information when it had been published maliciously - so-called "doxxing".

Now people can request removal if it poses other risks, for example of "harmful direct contact".

Google warns that the information will still exist online.

"It's important to remember that removing content from Google Search won't remove it from the internet, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you're comfortable doing so," Michelle Chang, Google's global policy lead for search wrote, announcing the change.

However, websites - particularly those hosting stolen data - may not respond to requests for removal. Even if someone hosting data agrees to removal, personal information may also be discoverable on archived versions of web-pages.

The information may also be hosted on websites that are designed not to appear in Google search results, but whose location is widely known by criminals.

'Doxxing'

Google already lets people request the removal of certain types of sensitive information, for example under-18s are able to ask for photos of themselves to be removed from Google's image search results.

And it already allows users to remove select medical and financial records from search results, and contact information disclosed through "doxxing" accompanied by "explicit or implicit threats".

'Doxxing' refers to the release of private information about individuals online, usually with malicious intent.

However, the new update allows personal contact information to be removed if it "has potential to create significant risks of identity theft, financial fraud, harmful direct contact, or other specific harms".

It is also adding confidential login credentials - passwords and usernames - to the range of content that may be removed.

Public record

Google says that when it receives a request it may:

  • Remove the link where the information may be found for all searches

  • Remove link where the information may be found, but only for searches that include your name

But it also warns that in some circumstances it may deny the request.

Michelle Chang wrote that Google would "ensure that we're not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles".

She added: "We'll also evaluate if the content appears as part of the public record on the sites of government or official sources. In such cases, we won't make removals."

Recommended Stories

  • What is biochar and how can it help combat droughts?

    Research scientist Vicky Levesque is experimenting with soil in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley to combat risks associated with climate change, such as extended periods of drought. She says the use of biochar in soil can not only mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but also improve soil fertility.

  • Behind Hillary Rodham Clinton's Historic Met Gala Dress

    A behind-the-scenes look at Hillary Rodham Clinton's hand-embroidered silk Altuzarra dress that honors the history of American women.

  • To protect your privacy, here’s how to limit tracking and data collecting with a few simple device settings

    Here's a quick guide on how to set limits on location tracking and limit other data mining by changing a few settings in your phone and social media sites.

  • Amazon's No. 1 bestselling breakfast sandwich maker changed my mornings forever for just $27

    This amazing Hamilton Beach gizmo has over 18,000 rave reviews — here's why.

  • Valence raises $25M to track team performance with continuous reviews

    Valence, a growing teamwork platform, today announced that it raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Insight Partners. Co-founder and CEO Parker Mitchell said that the tranche will be used to triple the size of the company's team to 75, expand its sales footprint (particularly in Europe), and build out Valence's product team. Mitchell describes it as a set of tools for talent and development, specifically teams-based coaching, in an organization.

  • Amazon ends Android shopping app digital downloads

    The move is in response to Google's app store policies, under which it takes 30% commission on all sales.

  • Meta is planning four new VR headsets for Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘iPhone moment’

    ‘Zuck’s ego is intertwined with [the glasses],’ former employee reportedly says

  • Can Chip Makers AMD and Nvidia Deliver?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia pass a crucial test in this month of May. Worried about global growth, investors have fled tech and semiconductor and microprocessor makers in particular, despite seemingly solid fundamentals. AMD shares are down 37.1% since Dec. 31.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Chegg Doesn't Make the Grade as the Stock Plunges

    Chegg is an online learning service and app that offers students help in a number of ways. However, it looks like the stock needs help. The company cut its guidance and a number of sell-side firms have cut their ratings.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Is Hammering the PlayStation 5

    For years, Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStations have dominated the world of gaming consoles, outselling Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xboxes by big margins. Based on the figures Microsoft released on April 26 for its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended March 31), thanks to its latest Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, it has been gaining ground in the console gaming hardware market. "With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row, and we are the market leader this quarter among the next-gen consoles in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Western Europe," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's latest earnings conference call.

  • 15 Most Valuable Software Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable software companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Software Companies in the World. From small businesses to large enterprises, what do they all have in common? They all rely on competent software […]

  • Here's Why Shopify Can Beat Amazon's New Buy With Prime

    Free, two-day shipping; easy returns; and checkout and shipping options like they have on Amazon can now be accessed on a retailer's own website if it uses the e-commerce giant's logistics platform. While it could help expand Amazon's reach beyond the confines of its own site, making the Prime loyalty program an essential component for consumers and merchants alike, the real purpose is likely an effort to blunt Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) ability to further build out its own fulfillment network. Buy with Prime is another way for Amazon to take the technological prowess it developed and transform it into a service.

  • Solana loses consensus after bots flood network, SOL takes hit

    Solana suffered another outage on Sunday Asia time, after the network lost consensus due to bots flooding the non-fungible token (NFT) minting tool “Candy Machine,” spamming more than four million transactions per second. See related article: Solana DeFi avoids meltdown as Wormhole loss replaced Fast facts The network was down for about seven hours before […]

  • Solana Reckons With Seven-Hour Outage After Bot Swarm

    SOL Stabilizes after 15% Drop

  • Video Highlights – Cyberattacks, M&A and Going Public: Join ZeroFox CEO, CFO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a webinar with the CEO and CFO of ZeroFox, Inc. and the CEO of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) to discuss […]

  • Apple sues chip startup for alleged theft of trade secrets

    In a complaint filed Friday, the tech giant claims Rivos, a “stealth-mode” startup based out of Mountain View, California, led a recent “coordinated campaign” to poach employees with its chip design division.

  • The Morning After: Meta’s high-end VR headset described as ‘a laptop for the face’

    Today’s tech headlines: EU charges Apple over payment restrictions on iOS devices, Meta’s high-end VR headset described as ’a laptop for the face’, Square Enix sells studios behind Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • PayPal Helped Spur EU Antitrust Complaint Against Apple Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. helped spur a formal antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. and its iPhone payments system by raising concerns with the European Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Eas