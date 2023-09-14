These People Own the Most Land in America

Ronald E Grafe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trailing just Russia and Canada, the United States is the third-largest country in the world by landmass, covering nearly 2.3 billion acres. The largest overall landowner in the country is the U.S. government, with different departments -- the Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Defense and others -- controlling different parts of federal land. While state governments also own much land, there are also private landowners who own hundreds of thousands of acres of land across the country -- and a handful own over 1 million acres each.

To determine the largest landowners in the United States, GOBankingRates reviewed data from The Land Report magazine's 2022 Land Report 100. The report's estimates are based on information from other published reports, online databases, tax records and information provided by various landowners, and include only rural land holdings.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Find Out: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

All told, the 50 individuals, families and heirs on this list own over 31 million acres -- or about 1.4% of the country's total landmass. For reference, 1 square mile is equal to 640 acres.

The property owned by the nation's largest landowners tends to cluster in certain areas -- particularly the southwest and West Coast. The southern and western parts of Texas, as well as New Mexico, are popular among ranchers. Large swaths of California, Wyoming and Montana are used by owners to raise livestock, farm, ranch and produce timber. Almost no land in the Midwest or Northeast belongs to America's major landowners, with the notable exception of the northern part of Maine.

Many of the people and families on this list are ranchers or oil company owners and are not household names. Yet a handful, like Jeff Bezos and Ted Turner, are prominent billionaires who bought huge tracts of land either for a business venture or simply for their own private use.

Story continues

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

D.K. Boyd

Land area: 261,937 acres

Roughly equal to: San Antonio, Texas

Rancher and oilman D.K. Boyd owns over a quarter million acres of American land, including ranches in the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico.

Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

'Get Rich Slow': Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

kellyvandellen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Galt Family

Land area: 262,000 acres

Roughly equal to: 2,500 times the size of Vatican City

The Galts are a family of cattle ranchers with a number of large properties in Montana, including the Martinsdale Ranch. Errol Galt is the former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Game commissioner.

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan to Tackle America's Debt: 'I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes'

©iStock.com

Taylor Sheridan

Land area: 266,255 acres

Roughly equal to: Statenville, Georgia

Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind acclaimed works like "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923," made a significant move in 2022. He acquired the legendary Four Sixes Ranch of King County, Texas, which was originally established by Samuel Burk Burnett in 1870.

Christine Barrett / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Benjy Griffith III

Land area: 269,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of Guam

Benjy Griffith III owns Southern Pine Plantations and started the Griffith Foundation. The foundation has given more than $50 million to help community groups create economic and educational opportunities. He owns land in his home state of Georgia, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Montana, Texas and Virginia.

Jeffrey M Phillips / Shutterstock.com

True Family

Land area: 272,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of Raleigh, North Carolina

The True family runs oil drilling operations in several Western and Southern states, like Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana and more.

Jon_Manjeot / Shutterstock.com

Malone Mitchell 3rd

Land area: 273,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Hong Kong

Malone Mitchell 3rd founded Riata Energy in 1985 and sold his interest in 2006 for $500 million. The Mitchells' Longfellow Ranches offer hunting opportunities for elk and mule deer.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in 10 Years

©iStock.com

Lee Family

Land area: 275,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of Chicago

The Lee family owns an estimated 275,000 acres in New Mexico. The Lees are sheep and cattle ranchers who owe some of their wealth to the discovery of uranium and coal on their property in the western part of the state.

©iStock.com

Jones Family

Land area: 275,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Hong Kong

The Jones family, now in its sixth generation, possesses a land expanse of 275,000 acres. Established in 1890 by W.W. and Lou Ella Jones, the legendary Alta Vista Ranch is situated in South Texas.

Jake Vacek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Babbitt Heirs

Land area: 275,000 acres

Roughly equal to: 80 times the size of Los Angeles International Airport

The Babbitts are long-time Arizona cattle ranchers who have been in the area since 1886. They own several large ranches in the northern part of the state.

rruntsch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bill Gates

Land area: 275,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Hong Kong

Bill Gates and his Red River Trust hold a substantial land portfolio, spanning 275,000 acres of North Dakota farmland.

Discover: 10 Affordable U.S. Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life

©iStock.com

Kokernot Heirs

Land area: 278,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of Detroit

The Kokernot family's 06 Ranch brand has been registered in Texas since 1837. Both the family's 06 Ranch and Leoncita Cattle Company ranch are in West Texas.

RichVintage / Getty Images

Cogdell Family

Land area: 282,000 acres

Roughly equal to: One-eighth the size of Puerto Rico

Born to a Methodist minister, D.M. Cogdell, Sr. was a horse trader and excelled in the realm of land trading. The foundation of his Tule Ranch paved the way for a wide array of ventures overseen by subsequent generations, including beef cattle, horse breeding and oil and gas.

©iStock.com

Llano Partners

Land area: 284,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three and a half times the size of Philadelphia

Under the livestock feeding company Llano Partners Ltd., Hughes Abell owns and operates ranching operations in New Mexico, Texas and Florida. Abell currently serves as the president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

©iStock.com

Fasken Family

Land area: 284,493 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of the Isle of Man

David Fasken, a Canadian, bought a ranch in West Texas in 1913. The discovery of oil on that ranch added to the family's wealth, and now Fasken Oil & Ranch is a major oil drilling company that has heavily employed fracking technology. The Faskens have several major properties in West Texas.

I'm a Millionaire: Why I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bass Family

Land area: 285,000 acres

Roughly equal to: One-tenth the size of Connecticut

The Bass family fortune, like those held by many of the entries on this list, comes from oil and cattle ranching. Ed Bass helped build the brand-new $540 million Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

johnrandallalves / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Killam Family

Land area: 312,000 acres

Roughly equal to: One quarter the size of Grand Canyon National Park

The Killam family deals largely in cattle and oil, with ranches in Texas and Oregon.

BeyondImages / Getty Images

Barta Family

Land area: 315,000 acres

Roughly equal to: One-fifth the size of Delaware

The Barta family, which owes its wealth to its prescription services company, Sav-Rx, also owns one of the largest cattle ranching operations in Nebraska. The family owns numerous properties throughout the northern and eastern parts of the state.

Pavliha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Robinson and Freed Families

Land area: 350,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Los Angeles

Collectively, the Robinson and Freed families own 314,000 acres in partnership. Their land primarily consists of six cattle ranches in Utah.

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

urbancow / Getty Images

Mike Smith

Land area: 351,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of the Faroe Islands

Mike Smith owns over 350,000 acres, which are primarily spread throughout eastern Texas. His properties include the 11,800 acre Broseco Ranch, which contains two lakes that are 100 acres in size.

J. Marquardt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Collins Family

Land area: 370,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of Chicago

The late Truman Collins was a lumberman who became the largest private landholder in Pennsylvania before his death in 1914. Today, his living family members own about 370,000 acres of land in northern California and western Pennsylvania.

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cullen Heirs

Land area: 388,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of the Maldives

The heirs to the late Texas oil titan Hugh Roy Cullen own nearly 400,000 acres of land across the country.

onurdongel / Getty Images

Hughes Family

Land area: 390,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Half the size of Yosemite National Park

Dan Hughes, patriarch of the Hughes family, was a wildcatter and oil tycoon in Texas. Together, his family owns 390,000 acres.

See: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

Forest Service Northern Region / Wikimedia Commons

Holding Family

Land area: 395,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Oklahoma City

The wife and children of the late Robert Earl Holding, who bought Sinclair Oil Corp. for $78 million in 1976, own nearly 400,000 acres. Their land includes the 190,000 acre Sunlight Ranch in Montana, just outside of Yellowstone National Park.

clairedj1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shannon Kizer

Land area: 397,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Charlotte, North Carolina

Shannon Kizer owns 302,000 acres across five states: Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Kizer's farming and ranching operations produce peanuts, corn, wheat, dairy and cattle.

RyanJLane / Getty Images

Stefan Soloviev

Land area: 408,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Houston, Texas

Though he resides in New York City, Stefan Soloviev owns over 400,000 acres of land across New Mexico, Kansas and Texas. Much of the land is used to grow crops like wheat, corn and sorghum.

FiledIMAGE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Zane and Tanya Kiehne

Land area: 414,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of Singapore

Zane and Tanya Kiehne own ranches that span seven counties in New Mexico and seven counties in Texas and consist mostly of mountainous terrain that is home to a variety of wildlife.

Learn: How To Build Generational Wealth From Scratch

Seattle City Council / Wikimedia Commons

Jeff Bezos

Land area: 420,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of Guam

Amazon founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos is not only one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth of $169 billion, but he is also one of the biggest private landowners in the United States. Bezos owns 420,000 acres. Much of his land is in West Texas.

carterdayne / Getty Images

Fisher Family

Land area: 440,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Ten times the size of Washington, D.C.

The Fisher family owns 440,000 acres of land, primarily timberland in northwestern California. Donald and Doris Fisher co-founded the clothing brand Gap Inc.

Greg Johnston / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Simplot Family

Land area: 443,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of the island of Maui

Jack Simplot was a potato farmer who forged a deal with the former CEO of McDonald's to supply the restaurant chain with french fries. Today, the Simplot family oversees a $2.5 billion farming operation and owns over 443,000 acres, largely in southern Idaho.

©iStock.com

D.R. Horton

Land area: 508,410 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Mauritius

D.R. Horton owns over half a million acres of land. His holdings include the 292,779-acre Great Western Ranch in New Mexico and Camp Horton, a ranch near Fort Stockton, Texas, where he hosts a children's summer camp.

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

vm / Getty Images

Martin Family

Land area: 550,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Half the size of Anchorage, Alaska

The Martin family, owners of the nearly 100-year-old RoyOMartin Lumber Company, own over half a million acres of land, primarily in Louisiana.

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stimson Family

Land area: 552,000 acres

Roughly equal to: One-third the size of Delaware

Founded by Thomas Douglas Stimson, the Stimson Lumber Company, which today operates out of the Pacific Northwest, has remained in the family for six generations. Today, the Stimson family owns 552,000 acres, primarily in Montana, Idaho and Oregon.

Mimadeo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Westervelt Heirs

Land area: 556,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Half the size of Rhode Island

Herbert Westervelt started a paper company in the late 1800s. The company, now known as Westervelt Company, has operations in renewable energy, lumber and wildlife services. Westervelt's heirs own over half a million acres across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thomas Peterffy

Land area: 581,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of San Antonio, Texas

Thomas Peterffy arrived in the United States as a refugee from Hungary in 1965. Peterffy made a fortune as a successful investor and innovator on Wall Street. He became one of the largest landowners in the United States when he purchased 561,000 acres of land in northern Florida for $700 million in 2015. He bought more land recently.

Find Out: 6 Things Millionaires Are Doing With Their Money To Prep for an Economic Downturn

spooh / Getty Images

O'Connor Heirs

Land area: 587,800 acres

Roughly equal to: Seven times the size of Philadelphia

Heirs of the late Thomas O'Connor, who immigrated to the United States from Ireland in the late 1800s, own over half a million acres, including the O'Connor Ranch in south Texas. The family patriarch owned half a million acres in Texas, and the family fortune grew considerably when his son discovered oil on family land.

kn1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ford Family

Land area: 600,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of Los Angeles

The descendants of the late Kenneth Ford own 600,000 acres, primarily in Oregon. Ford made a career in the timber business during the Great Depression.

siculodoc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lykes Heirs

Land area: 615,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of New York City

The Lykes heirs own a 300,000 plus acre ranch in Florida, which includes sugar cane and cattle operations, as well as a 264,555-acre ranch in West Texas. The Lykes heirs are descendants of the late Dr. Howell Tyson Lykes, who left a career in medicine to raise cattle and grow citrus.

sasacvetkovic33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wilks Brothers

Land area: 675,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Four times the size of El Paso

Brothers Farris and Dan Wilks launched Frac Tech, a natural gas extraction company, in 2002 and sold it for $3.5 billion in 2011. Since then, they have been acquiring land. The largest landowners in both Montana and Idaho, the Wilks brothers also own ranches in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

©iStock.com

Briscoe Family

Land area: 738,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of Dallas

The combined landholdings of the heirs of former Texas governor, the late Dolph Briscoe Jr., total 738,000 acres. Their holdings include the 100,000-acre Catarina Ranch in southern Texas.

ThereseMcK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pingree Heirs

Land area: 830,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Two and a half times the size of Phoenix

David Pingree, known as the Merchant Prince of Salem, built an empire that exceeded 1 million acres in the 1800s. Today, between his fifth, sixth and seventh generation of descendants, Pingree's heirs own some 830,000 acres, mostly in Maine, through Seven Islands Land Co., a lumber company.

By Darryn Rose - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

King Ranch Heirs

Land area: 911,215 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of Los Angeles

The King Ranch heirs own ranches in southern Texas that spread across over 900,000 acres. The ranch spawned from land was originally purchased by Captain Richard King in 1853 and subsequently passed down through generations.

cmannphoto / iStock.com

Brad Kelley

Land area: 1,000,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Rhode Island

Brad Kelley's investment group purchased the well-known Calumet Farm, a thoroughbred horse breeding and training facility in Kentucky, in 2012. Today, most of Kelley's 1 million acres are located in Kentucky.

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

amygdala_imagery / Getty Images

Singleton Family

Land area: 1,110,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Three times the size of Houston

The Singleton family owns a number of ranches, mostly in New Mexico. The family's 1.1 million acres of land also includes land in California.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buck Family

Land area: 1,236,000 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Trinidad and Tobago

Peter Buck made his fortune as a founding partner of the Subway restaurant franchise. Buck is the owner of Tall Timbers Trust, one of the largest owners of timberland in Maine. All told, Buck owns over 1.2 million acres, primarily in Maine.

©iStock.com

Irving Family

Land area: 1,267,792 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice the size of Luxembourg

The Irving family is the sixth-largest private landholder in the United States. In addition to the over 1.2 million acres the family owns, primarily in Maine, the Irvings also own about 2 million acres in Canada.

Sam Beebe / Wikimedia Commons

Stan Kroenke

Land area: 1,627,500 acres

Roughly equal to: The size of Delaware

Real estate mogul and owner of the Los Angeles Rams Stan Kroenke owns 1.6 million acres of land in the United States, including a 124,000-acre ranch in Montana and additional land in Wyoming. Kroenke is married to Ann Walton Kroenke, an heiress to the Walmart fortune.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

stockstudioX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reed Family

Land area: 1,661,000 acres

Roughly equal to: A third of the size of Vermont

For five generations, the Reed family has owned and operated the logging company Green Diamond Resource Co. The family's 1.7 million acres of land are primarily spread across Washington, Oregon and California.

NetaDegany / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ted Turner

Land area: 2,000,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Twice as large as Rhode Island

CNN founder Ted Turner owns 2 million acres of land largely in New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska and Georgia. Much of Turner's land is used as grazing land for over 50,000 head of buffalo -- the largest private bison herd in the world.

BeyondImages / Getty Images

John Malone

Land area: 2,200,000 acres

Roughly equal to: Half the size of Lake Ontario

John Malone is the largest private landowner in the United States. Malone made his fortune as a media tycoon, building the company Tele-Communications, Inc, or TCI, and acting as its CEO before selling it to AT&T for $50 billion in 1999. Malone's 2.2 million acres are largely located in Maine, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming and include profitable cattle ranches.

Foryou13 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emmerson Family

Land area: 2,411,000 acres

Roughly equal to: A third of the size of Hawaii

The Emmerson family owns and operates Sierra Pacific Industries, a company that logs usable lumber after forest fires and sells it to lumber retailers. Through Sierra Pacific, the family owns some 2.4 million acres in California and Washington.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These People Own the Most Land in America