‘People Power’ Driving Bitcoin Price Says Ledger CEO

Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement, and one of the biggest risks for people who retire before age 65. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before the open enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, peruse Affordable Care Act plans to see which will be best for you in early retirement – even if you don’t need to enroll right now. Nearly 14 million people have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, either on the federal exchange, in their state’s exchange or on HealthCare.gov, during this enrollment period, The Wall Street Journal reported.