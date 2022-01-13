U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,711.50
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,138.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,858.00
    -29.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.10
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.42
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6210
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,747.93
    +1,059.41 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.41
    +32.08 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

‘People Power’ Driving Bitcoin Price Says Ledger CEO

Robert D Knight
In this article:
BeInCrypto –

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Pascal Gauthier, the CEO and chairman of Ledger, says he believes that it is retail investors which will be the main driving force behind bitcoin price appreciation.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

