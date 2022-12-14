U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT LANZAJET'S CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE AT FREEDOM PINES FUELS

·6 min read

Soperton, GA Facility will be First Ethanol Alcohol-to-Jet Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production Facility in the World

SOPERTON, Ga., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, today joined government officials, industry leaders, and investors to celebrate a major construction milestone at the LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Soperton, Georgia. LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels is the world's first ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant. Construction will be completed in 2023 with commission and startup beginning next year. The plant will produce 10 million gallons of SAF and renewable diesel per year from ethanol, using a range of sustainable, low carbon intensity ethanol, including from waste-based feedstocks. LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels will approximately double the amount of current SAF production in the United States.

Construction Progress on LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuels Plant in Soperton, GA. Photo Credit: Robert S. Cooper
Construction Progress on LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuels Plant in Soperton, GA. Photo Credit: Robert S. Cooper

"I'm excited to see LanzaJet continue to soar ahead as they develop sustainable aviation fuel. I was proud that the Inflation Reduction Act, which is now law, enacted provisions from the AERO Act, a bill I introduced and championed to boost sustainable aviation fuel production and bring more clean energy jobs to Georgia. I've long believed our state has a bright future as we keep growing the green economy and I look forward to continuing my close partnership with LanzaJet."
United States Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock

"Georgia is becoming the country's leading state for the production of advanced energy and transportation technologies, including LanzaJet's innovative work on aviation fuels."
United States Senator Jon Ossoff

"Sustainable aviation fuels are both the best immediate and long-term solution for our industry to decarbonise and achieve its net-zero ambition by 2050. This is a significant milestone in the commercial production of SAF and we will be taking delivery of 7,500 tonnes annually from this facility once construction is completed next year. IAG was the first European airline group that pledged to use 10% SAF by 2030 and has committed US$865 million in purchases and investments to date. This innovative project has benefitted from strong support from the US government which is leading the way in supporting investment in low carbon technologies. With the right policy support to incentivise further investment, there's an opportunity for both the UK and EU to be true leaders on the sustainable aviation fuel agenda."
Luis Gallego, Chief Executive Officer, International Airlines Group (IAG)

"Together, we are showing the world that we can change how we procure, use, and dispose of carbon. We must be able to travel and see family and friends without compromising our values and our planet. We are showing the world that we can create domestic supplies of sustainable fuel, create secure supply chains, create new jobs, and support local industry. Freedom Pines Fuels highlights a way to harness local waste carbon and support a just energy transition for a better future for all. This facility is a foundation stone for a strong new SAF economy in the United States and the world."
Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer, LanzaTech

"It is a great pleasure to see LanzaJet's innovative technology starting to take shape, and Mitsui is very proud of being a part of the strong partnership that is making it happen. Mitsui will continue to work closely with LanzaJet and the other stakeholders towards completion of the plant, and we look forward to developing commercial projects using LanzaJet technology around the globe."
Toru Iijima, Chief Operating Officer of the Energy Solutions Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

"Sustainable aviation fuels are crucial to decarbonise aviation in a material way in this decade and beyond. This is an important step in bringing Alcohol-to-Jet technology to market and unlocking another pathway to produce SAF at scale, delivering sustainable aviation fuels to customers in the United States."
Carlos Mauer, EVP Sectors and Decarbonisation, Shell

"As an early shareholder in LanzaJet, Suncor is a believer in what LanzaJet is building and is excited to see the Freedom Pines Fuels project move forward. The sustainable aviation fuel that will be produced at this facility is a giant step toward our country's and our world's climate goals."
Andrea Decore, VP Low Carbon Fuels & GHG Offsets, Suncor Energy Inc.

"ANA is proud to support LanzaJet and applauds them for the construction milestone of this facility, which when in production next year will help increase higher utilization of SAF in the airline industry. As ANA looks to reduce CO2 emissions and meet our climate goals, our partnership with LanzaJet is critical and will help with our SAF-related initiatives."
Chikako Miyata, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Sustainability Officer, ANA Holdings

"Aviation is one of the hardest climate problems to solve, but sustainable aviation fuels could be a significant part of the solution if we can rapidly scale its production and bring down its costs. That's why we're hopeful about LanzaJet and this project. We believe we're at the beginning of positive change throughout the aviation industry and that the Freedom Pines Fuels plant has the potential to catalyze investment in sustainable aviation fuels around the world."
Rodi Guidero, Executive Director, Breakthrough Energy

"This milestone in the LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels project marks an important step in LanzaJet's work to scale the development and deployment of high-quality sustainable fuels. Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund has invested in this project to accelerate the decarbonization of aviation and stationary backup fuels, and we look forward to continued collaboration with LanzaJet as we work to build a market for emerging climate solutions."
Brandon Middaugh, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund Director

"Zachry Sustainability Solutions is excited to support the engineering for LanzaJet on its important sustainable aviation fuel project. Zachry Group is committed to supporting the energy transition and decarbonization efforts through critical technologies such as renewable fuels, carbon capture, hydrogen/ammonia and nuclear energy."
Mike Kotara, President, Zachry Sustainability Solutions

"The arrival of the first skids at the Freedom Pines Fuels Soperton site marks the culmination of more than four years of effort between the LanzaJet and Zeton teams to deliver this ground-breaking commercial demonstration plant. Throughout this project there was a close alignment between each organizations' values and goals, and this is reflected in the quality of the plant itself, from both the design and fabrication perspectives. Zeton would like to thank LanzaJet for entrusting us with this project - the largest in our company's 36-year history – and we look forward to building on the strong relationships developed between the LanzaJet and Zeton teams by continuing to deliver the highest quality products and services in our industry, in the safest manner possible."
– Dr. Leisl Dukhedin-Lalla, President & CEO, Zeton

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the energy transition by embracing the circular economy. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

Construction Progress on LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels Plant in Soperton, GA. Photo Credit: Robert S. Cooper
Construction Progress on LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuels Plant in Soperton, GA. Photo Credit: Robert S. Cooper
LanzaJet shareholders, investors, partners, and supporters at Freedom Pines Fuels in Soperton, GA. Photo Credit: Robert S. Cooper
LanzaJet shareholders, investors, partners, and supporters at Freedom Pines Fuels in Soperton, GA. Photo Credit: Robert S. Cooper
LanzaJet logo
LanzaJet logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-people-are-saying-about-lanzajets-construction-milestone-at-freedom-pines-fuels-301703303.html

SOURCE LanzaJet

